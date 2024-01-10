Court gives up compromise bid, to issue Metsküla school decision next month

News
President Alar Karis visiting Metsküla Elementary School.
President Alar Karis visiting Metsküla Elementary School. Source: Juhan Hepner/ERR
News

Attempts to reach a compromise in the court case between Metsküla Elementary School and Lääneranna Municipality haven't yielded any results, due to which Tallinn Administrative Court will itself issue a decision on the matter in late February.

The first-tier court on Wednesday set the date for issuing its decision in the Metsküla school case for Tuesday, February 20.

The court noted in its order that despite repeated efforts, the parties to the proceedings have failed to reach an agreement.

"Reaching an agreement requires finding common ground on fundamental issues to which the parties to the dispute would agree," explained Tallinn Administrative Court Judge Janek Laidvee. "Several attempts have failed to yield results, and the court doesn't consider the continuing of negotiations this way to be a viable option. Thus, the court set the final deadlines for the lodging of procedural documents as well as the date for issuing a decision."

Most recently, the administrative court had offered parties to the Metsküla case the opportunity to put forward specific proposals on how to proceed with the dispute. It also underscored at the time that if no agreement is reached, then at some point that needs to be recognized and they have to proceed with the process. The court set the deadline for submitting proposals for December 7, by which time it also received them.

The court has previously publicly stated that underlying the proposal to seek a compromise was the rational understanding that the money being spent on litigation could be better spent on children's education – be that on the establishment of Metsküla Private School or by contributing to the construction of a new building for Lihula High School. Especially, it noted, in a situation where the complainants have decided to go the private school route, and a final court ruling would only serve to clarify whether the responsible party had the right to close down Metsküla as a municipal school or not.

Lääneranna Municipal Council decided at its March 24, 2023 sitting to make cuts to its local school network. Pursuant to this decision, the municipality is closing Lõpe School and Metsküla Elementary School, cutting grades 7-9 from Koonga School and Varbla School and converting Virtsu School, which was initially likewise slated to be closed down altogether, into a four-grade elementary school starting this fall.

The Metsküla Elementary School community took the local government's decision to shut them down to court, and at the end of September, Tallinn Administrative Court gave the parties to the dispute time to reach a compromise on the matter. The first-tier court thereafter repeatedly gave them extensions for coming up with a deal.

While officially closed, the Metsküla school has continued to operate de facto throughout the 2023-2024 school year on the support of private donors.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

simple news in estonian

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:26

Port of Tallinn cannot completely replace lost Russian cargo transit

19:55

Bank of Estonia: Estonia's current fiscal policy may create debt spiral

19:25

MP: New Tallinn coalition can form without Center, EKRE

18:45

Estonian companies will need to prove green credentials in future

18:06

Court gives up compromise bid, to issue Metsküla school decision next month

17:30

Estonian Glinka does enough to get through to round two in Loughborough

16:59

Tallinn airport chief: Estonia should consider buying airBaltic stake

16:30

Tartu ice rink to host 'Winter Ball' on Wednesday

15:59

Tallinn adopts development plan, Pirita Beach updates to begin this summer

15:26

Reform Party to elect new Tallinn branch board chair on Saturday

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

09.01

Gen. Ben Hodges: US failure in Ukraine encourages Iran, North Korea and China

09.01

Estonia to issue €1 billion worth of 10-year bonds

12:40

Volodymyr Zelenskyy coming to Tallinn Updated

09.01

Prime minister confirms Estonian residents taking Russian citizenship may be expelled

09.01

Simple tricks for making sure the car starts on a cold morning

09.01

European Commission looking to introduce tougher rules for handling of pets

11:36

Prime Minister: Timing of teachers' strike curious

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: