Metsküla School kicks off first year as official private school

This Sunday, September 1, Metsküla School, an elementary school in Pärnu County's Lääneranna Municipality, officially began operations as a private school. For the past school year, the tiny school northwest of Pärnu had continued operating in an unofficial capacity after being shut down by the local government.

Metsküla School set a new record this September, as enrollment at the elementary school rose from 21 students last year to 34 this year. According to principal Pille Kaisel, Metsküla School hasn't seen this many students at once since the 1930s.

As of this fall, Metsküla has formally begun operations as a private school, with monthly tuition set at €50 per student. Starting January 1, the school will also begin receiving capitation grants per student from the state.

"We have a bit [of money] left over from the spring," Kaisel said. "When we had that charity concert, thanks to a large number of Estonian people we received quite a bit of money, and not all of it was used up during last school year. So luckily we're currently ahead to the extent that we have about two and a half months' worth of money for this school year."

After that, the school will have to come up with additional funding to last them until January 1.

This year, 12 children entered the first grade, which in Estonia marks the start of compulsory school.

"The main consideration was the fact that it's a lovely little rural school close to home, which also offers such in-depth nature education," said Kalle and Tiina Kõllamaa, whose children started school at Metsküla School. "We've been living in the countryside for six years, and we've talked to a lot of folks in the area, and many of their kids have already attended here."

Last year, Metsküla School earned the title of Estonia's School of the Year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!