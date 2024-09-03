ISS detains Pärnu city government official on corruption suspicions

Internal Security Service (ISS) officials have detained an official from the city government in Pärnu, on suspicion of a significant violation of procedural restrictions.

Olgerd Petersell, District Prosecutor with the responsibility for economic crimes and crimes of corruption, told "Aktuaalne kaamera.": "The ISS detained the official last Friday. Various procedures have been conducted, including a search of the official's office at the Pärnu City Government."

"The investigation is being conducted by the ISS, plus necessary procedures are still ongoing. Should the case reach the prosecutor's office, it will then be possible to talk precisely about the circumstances," Petersell went on.

The criminal investigation into is in its early stages meaning it is not yet possible to specify the nature of the procedural violation or the exact role and position of the official involved, the prosecutor's office said.

The official for legal reasons cannot be named.

Under law, a significant violation of procedural restrictions can result in a fine or up to one year of imprisonment.

The suspect's employment relationship with Pärnu City Government has been suspended in the meantime.

--

