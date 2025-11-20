University of Life Sciences institute head suspected of gross violation of tender rules

The director of the University of Life Sciences' veterinary institute is suspected of large-scale public procurement violations, police told ERR.

The Central Criminal Police suspects the director of the Estonian University of Life Sciences' Institute of Veterinary Medicine and Animal Sciences of large-scale violations of public procurement rules, Aivar Sepp, head of the Central Criminal Police's anti-corruption bureau, told ERR.

According to the university's website, Toomas Tiirats currently serves as the institute's director.

Preliminary suspicions suggest that Tiirats failed to organize proper public tenders when purchasing medicines and services for the university's pharmacy, instead favoring selected companies, Sepp said.

Procurements without tenders included medicines, hospital equipment, laboratory services, pet supplies and other services, totaling more than €4 million.

Additional suspicion was raised regarding a specific tender aimed at finding a contractor to write a project proposal. In that case, one particular company was allegedly given an unjustified advantage, violating principles of transparency and equal treatment in public procurement, Sepp added.

"These are preliminary suspicions and further evidence is still being gathered. More details will become clear as the investigation progresses. However, in light of this case, we have sent a formal notice to the university highlighting potential issues in their procurement procedures, with the goal of preventing similar situations in the future," Sepp said.

The Police and Border Guard Board's (PPA) notice was sent on Wednesday and addressed to university rector Ülle Jaakma.

The letter stated that the Southern Division of the Central Criminal Police's anti-corruption bureau is conducting proceedings in a criminal case involving violations of public procurement requirements, with the total value of the tenders classified as particularly large.

"There is reasonable suspicion of criminal activity concerning various purchases made by the pharmacy within the university's Institute of Veterinary Medicine and Animal Sciences, covering the period from January 1, 2022 to the present. These include indications of procurement violations, including failures to conduct mandatory tenders," the PPA letter said.

The PPA also noted that the university should immediately implement "urgent measures" to halt unlawful practices related to signing procurement contracts and conducting tenders.

