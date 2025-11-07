Estonian university launching €1.6 million media effort to boost outreach

In a €1.6 million bid, Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech) is seeking media partners to bolster its visibility, credibility and reputation over the next four years.

The university wants new media partners to support the school's presence in domestic and international channels, aiming to reach as many prospective students as possible with its outreach campaign.

"Because the university is a public foundation, partners are being selected through a public procurement process," Kadri Kiigema-Voorel, director of TalTech's marketing center, told ERR.

Interested companies must have annual revenue of at least €800,000 over the last three financial years to ensure they can deliver quality work on time.

Media partners will be expected to use innovative solutions, provide analytics and expertise, understand market trends and offer outputs as needed to help the university meet its goals.

As a trial, TalTech wants agencies to provide media solutions for a reputation and admissions campaign, plus program marketing for prospective students.

The university plans to sign a four-year framework agreement with up to three suppliers. The total contract is capped at €1.6 million, plus VAT.

Campaign costs will come from the university' budget, while advertising for TalTech's Virumaa College programs will also get partial support from the EU's Just Transition Fund (JTF).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!