X!

Estonian university launching €1.6 million media effort to boost outreach

News
Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech) main campus in Mustamäe.
Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech) main campus in Mustamäe. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

In a €1.6 million bid, Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech) is seeking media partners to bolster its visibility, credibility and reputation over the next four years.

The university wants new media partners to support the school's presence in domestic and international channels, aiming to reach as many prospective students as possible with its outreach campaign.

"Because the university is a public foundation, partners are being selected through a public procurement process," Kadri Kiigema-Voorel, director of TalTech's marketing center, told ERR.

Interested companies must have annual revenue of at least €800,000 over the last three financial years to ensure they can deliver quality work on time.

Media partners will be expected to use innovative solutions, provide analytics and expertise, understand market trends and offer outputs as needed to help the university meet its goals.

As a trial, TalTech wants agencies to provide media solutions for a reputation and admissions campaign, plus program marketing for prospective students.

The university plans to sign a four-year framework agreement with up to three suppliers. The total contract is capped at €1.6 million, plus VAT.

Campaign costs will come from the university' budget, while advertising for TalTech's Virumaa College programs will also get partial support from the EU's Just Transition Fund (JTF).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Karin Koppel, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:53

Estonia's new UK ambassador presents credentials to King Charles III

18:24

EDF colonel: Russia's approach not altered by changing weather conditions

18:11

Limp Bizkit frontman's pro-Russia past resurfaces after Tallinn show announced

17:24

Photos: Second Tallinn Airport tram turnaround opening

17:04

Estonian university launching €1.6 million media effort to boost outreach

16:38

Secretary general: Reform Party will meet 2027 elections under Kristen Michal

16:28

US-based cellist returns to Estonian stage after decade away

15:51

Estonian artists bring hands-on art and language practice to Narva schools

15:29

Court orders early release of woman convicted of killing her baby

15:22

Defense report author: Is the role of EDF commander beyond criticism?

be prepared!

Most Read articles

05.11

Journalist: Rise in non-Estonian-speaking service staff in Tallinn 'our fault'

06.11

Estonian buyer takes on 19th-century church ruins as passion project

06.11

Tallinn Old Town neighbors still grappling with loud cocktail bar next door

05.11

Reader asks: Why is there no oil in Estonia?

06.11

Estonian men becoming fathers increasingly late in life

05.11

New and unique rescue ship being built in Estonia

06.11

Istanbul Convention has a clear effect on Estonian legislation

06.11

Relative poverty down but single parents' situation worsens in Estonia

06.11

Kaire Tamm: What has the Istanbul Convention given us?

05.11

Estonia's only American football club reach Baltic League final with 80-0 win

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo