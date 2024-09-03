Academy of Security Sciences border guard study group starts in Narva

A pilot group from the Police and Border Guard Board's (PPA) college (politsei- ja piirivalvekolledž) has begun its full-time studies at the Narva campus of the Estonian Academy of Security Sciences (Sisekaitseakadeemia),

The group is studying at the academy's Narva campus. Previously, the educational and residential building, opened in that border town four years ago, had only hosted occasional courses.

The pilot group comprises 24 students and was established with the support of EU funding to enhance the capability of guarding the EU's external border.

Kristian Jaani, Director of the academy's police and border guard college and a former minister, said: "Our long-term goal is to have regular study groups in Narva. Currently, this is a pilot group, with plans to complete a year and a half of studies before deciding on further steps."

Whether additional study groups will be established in Narva in the future is yet to be decided on.

Jaani said: "We must bear in mind that the majority of our instructors, or 95 percent, come from the PPA's East Prefecture and teach alongside their primary duties. Running multiple study groups simultaneously would likely be too challenging".

"However, in the future, we could consider a system where one group graduates and a new one begins, avoiding overlapping groups. This is certainly worth discussing," he went on.

