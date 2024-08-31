Kohtla-Järve mayor to be among best remunerated of Ida-Viru County leaders

The city council in Kohtla-Järve City will hike the mayor's monthly wage, making them the highest-paid among local government leaders in Ida-Viru County, one of Estonia's poorest regions.

The mayor is paid €5,000 per month gross, and an increases will encourage other municipalities in Ida-Viru County to follow suit, proponents argue.

Opposition deputies in Kohtla-Järve have criticized the salary hike, however, noting that mayor Henri Kaselo's (SDE) wage is already higher than that of Narva mayor Jaan Toots (Center), in a town with more inhabitants.

Opposition deputy Mare Roosileht (Restart) said: "We are, next to Narva, a large city facing enormous challenges."

"There, the city government has managed to respect the sense of fairness among residents and has not upped their salaries," Roosileht went on.

Eduard Odinets (SDE), Kohtla-Järve city council chair, who proposed the hike, said: "I've said that I'm not afraid. A true politician is one who isn't afraid to make unpopular decisions," adding that colleagues in other municipalities are "simply afraid."

"They fear criticism, the opposition, and public discontent," Odinets, who is also a Riigikogu MP, reasoned.

Narva Mayor Jaan Toots conceded that he would not be opposed to a salary increase for himself.

His rate of €4,000 per month is "outdated," he said, noting that the mayor of Narva-Jõesuu has the same salary with fewer than 5,000 residents there – Narva itself has a population of nearly 54,000.

"This is always a problematic issue—no one wants to bring it up or address it," he claimed.

The lowest-paid local government leader in Ida-Viru County is Eve East, Mayor of Toila, who earns €3,500 per month gross, with no immediate plans to increase her wage due to budget considerations.

All other mayoral wages are at around the €4,000 per month-mark.

