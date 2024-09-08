Around 100 diplomats have studied Estonian at U.S. Department of State institute

Since 1992, Estonian has been taught at the U.S. Department of State's Foreign Service Institute. During this time, nearly 100 U.S. diplomats have studied the Estonian language there.

"I currently have one student in my class, and as expected, Estonian language groups are generally very small. Right now, I am teaching Leeza, who will be heading to Estonia in November to work in the press and culture department. We're currently in our 24th week," said Estonian language instructor Kaia Kirchman.

"I visited Estonia over 30 years ago with my mother," diplomat Leeza Fernand said. "I was very happy when I heard I was going to Estonia. Since I'll be arriving in November, I'm really looking forward to visiting the Christmas market."

Depending on the diplomat's position, Estonian is studied for either 8 or 11 months. Occasionally, shorter intensive courses lasting a few months are also available.

"They manage to live in Estonia and talk about their work. Generally, they can do everything necessary to make life in Estonia easier," Kirchman commented on the students' language proficiency.

For native English speakers, learning Estonian can be quite challenging at times.

"I really enjoy the Estonian language and culture, but sometimes Estonian grammar is so difficult," Fernand noted.

"Of course, Estonian vowels are complicated," Kirchman said. "You have a lot of vowel clusters, and every vowel has to be pronounced, which is quite unusual for English speakers."

In addition to the language, the course also includes learning about Estonian culture. For example, students watch the Song Festival, and in December, they make blood sausages together.

