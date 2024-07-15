Registration opens for Integration Foundation's Estonian language courses

The Integration Foundation organizes Estonian language courses for
The Integration Foundation organizes Estonian language courses for "returnees" as well as permanent residents. Source: Integration Foundation
This fall, the Integration Foundation is once again offering free beginner and continuing Estonian language courses for more than 1,400 permanent residents of and returnees to Estonia. Registration for this round opened on Monday morning.

This fall's courses will run from August through November, and participants can study Estonian at both the beginner and intermediate levels – or A1, A2, B1.1 and B1.2 levels under the Common European Framework of Reference (CEFR) – the Integration Foundation said in a press release.

Classes will be available online or in person in Tallinn, Tartu, Sillamäe, Jõhvi, Kohtla-Järve, Narva as well as Lüganuse Parish.

Those interested in signing up can choose the course best suited for their proficiency level, location and schedule and register for their chosen courses via the self-service page on the foundation's homepage.

Registration will remain open until groups are full or until the day before a course begins.

Advisers at the Integration Foundation can be reached via email at [email protected] or phone at +372 800 9999 with any further questions.

This program is offering a total of 76 free Estonian language courses for up to 1,408 permanent returnees to and permanent residents of Estonia.

If you are a newly-arrived immigrant, the Integration Foundation offers other language learning opportunities under the Settle on Estonia adaptation program.

Click here for more detailed info from Integration Foundation language education manager Jana Tondi about the Estonian language courses organized by the foundation.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Registration opens for Integration Foundation's Estonian language courses

