New book about learning Estonian 'I Found You at Last' published online

News
The presentation of the book
The presentation of the book "I Found You at Last," which took place on 29 April at the Estonian Language House in Narva. Source: Integration Foundation/Anastassia Kivistik
News

The Integration Foundation presented the basal reader "I Found You at Last" prepared in cooperation between the teachers of the Estonian Language House in Narva and language learners living in different parts of Estonia. The online version of the new book is available free of charge.

"The new book tells humorous and unusual stories about language learners' studies. The engaging stories are followed by exercises to help better understand the cultural context or grammatical aspects of the Estonian language," Marta Dolgošev and Pille Maffucci, teachers at the Estonian Language House of the Integration Foundation in Narva and the authors of the book, said. "For example, the phrase 'leibu ühte kappi panema' can be used to indicate where the bread was put, but it can also mean that a couple moved in together," they gave an example of an Estonian idiom.

The reader was created as part of the project Let us write a book TOGETHER! of the Estonian Language House of the Integration Foundation in Narva.

For this publication, 70 people shared their misadventures while learning Estonian. Marta Dolgošev and Pille Maffucci, teachers at the Estonian Language House, went through the stories and arranged them into 25 scenes for the fictional characters Adam and Eve.

"The book is a resource for advanced learners of Estonian and an entertaining read for anyone interested in the language's peculiarities. The texts are somewhat simpler to read than works of fiction," Anna Farafonova, head of the Estonian Language House of the Integration Foundation in Narva, explained. "Also, Estonians could learn from these accounts what it is like to study Estonian [as a foreigner]," she added.

The book is available free of charge on the website of the Integration Foundation and printed copies will be distributed to major libraries and to the language learning partners of the Integration Foundation.

In addition to Estonian language teachers and learners, the editor Airi Broberg, methodological advisor Mare Kitsnik, artist Ragne Hoog, designer R-kontor, and printing house Tallinna Raamatutrükikoda contributed to the production of the book.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

03.05

Expert: I do not believe the Kremlin itself is behind the drone attacks

03.05

Coalition does not oppose Russian students staying in Estonia

03.05

Regional minister: compensation mulled for VAT exemption abolition

03.05

New book about learning Estonian 'I Found You at Last' published online

03.05

Economist: Recession broad-based and transcends sectors

03.05

Luminor net profit up 49.9 percent in Q1 2023

03.05

ERR News to carry Global Estonians virtual forum live on Thursday

03.05

Sikkut: Funding for healthcare must come from tax revenues

03.05

Police ban public meetings supporting aggression leading up to May 9

03.05

Court fines businessman culpable in major river pollution over €20,000

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

27.04

EDF head: Russia should dissolve into many small countries with less power

02.05

Denmark to deploy battalion to Baltic states

02.05

Estonia to acquire loitering munitions from Israel

02.05

King and queen of Sweden on official visit to Tallinn

02.05

Police detains Estonian criminals behind forced labor in Finland

03.05

Estonia drops from fourth place to eighth in the world press freedom index

03.05

New book about learning Estonian 'I Found You at Last' published online

03.05

Ukraine's Zelenskyy meeting Nordic leaders in Helsinki

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: