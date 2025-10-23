X!

Estonia wants its tiny but mighty language on Duolingo

Duolingo homepage.
Duolingo homepage. Source: Jernej Furman/Wikimedia Commons
Millions worldwide use language-learning app Duolingo to learn more than 40 languages — and officials want Estonian to be next.

The Ministry of Education and Research has asked Duolingo to add Estonian to its language lineup, saying that despite its modest 1 million speakers, Estonia's cultural and linguistic heritage deserves a place on the global platform, daily Postimees reports (link in Estonian).

Deputy Secretary General for Language Policy Kairi Kaldoja said demand for structured Estonian learning continues to grow among locals and newcomers alike, as an estimated 100,000 adults need extra training to reach everyday fluency.

Decades after the Tiger Leap program brought computers and the internet to every Estonian school, the country is once again pushing digital boundaries with its new AI Leap initiative — where language learning remains central to the effort.

"By adding Estonian, Duolingo would help promote cultural exchange and support a nation that has shaped global standards in digital innovation and education," Kaldoja said.

The U.S.-based Duolingo teaches more than 40 languages through a freemium model offering free lessons with ads and paid subscriptions for ad-free learning and extra features.

Its current courses include Finnish and Hungarian, but not Estonian, Latvian or Lithuanian.

--

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Estonia wants its tiny but mighty language on Duolingo

