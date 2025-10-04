X!

AI language app to help Russian-speaking children improve Estonian language skills

News
Students in an Estonian classroom. Photo is illustrative.
Students in an Estonian classroom. Photo is illustrative. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The AI-based chatbot that Estonia is working to develop will be primarily aimed at helping Russian-speaking primary school students to improve their Estonian language skills. However, once launched, it will be available to everyone free of charge.

If all goes according to plan, Estonia will soon have its own "language goblin" or "Keelekratt" – an AI-based chatbot acting as a language partner for those learning Estonian.

Last week, the Estonian Language Institute (EKI) announced it was launching a tender to find a developer for the app. The preliminary budget for the project is €600,000, with the money to come from both the state budget and EU funds.

"We are proceeding from the needs of schoolchildren. After all, by the end of 9th grade, they will have to take an exam in Estonian. But since the application will be available to absolutely everyone free of charge, I am sure that it will also be useful for adult learners," said Tiia Kivistik, head of language learning technologies at EKI.

The main task for "Keelekratt is simple but important: to help students in grades 7-9 practice speaking Estonian and prepare for the oral part of their Estonian language exam. The exercises in the app will resemble the exam tasks as closely as possible. Although it is too early to make predictions, in the future "Keelekratt" may become not only useful in helping students prepare, but also in conducting the oral part of the Estonian language exam

"We'll see how well it works out. If the development meets expectations, we may go in that direction," said Kivistik.

Merle Loodus-Adamson, an Estonian language teacher at the Tallinn Õismäe Russian Lyceum, is convinced that the development of any language learning app would be a step forward. The main things to consider, in her view, are not to forget about real-life communication and not to simply trust AI unconditionally.

"With AI, it may be the case that not all language forms and meanings will coincide. After all, language is a living thing. But if a child has no opportunity to communicate: no neighbors, no Estonian-speaking children in the playground, then this is a really good opportunity," Loodus-Adamson said.

The tender for the development of Keelekratt is now open. The app itself is not expected to be ready before 2029.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole, Nadežda Bersenjova

Related

play on October 9

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:39

AI language app to help Russian-speaking children improve Estonian language skills

12:51

Mari Kalkun, Duo Ruut and SADU among winners at 2025 Etnokulp Awards

11:57

Gallery: New Tallinn exhibition explores transient nature of Instagram stories

11:04

Estonia counting on international cooperation to restrict Russian shadow fleet

09:55

Kristjan Järvi, Nordic Pulse and Jon Hopkins to bring solstice RITUAL to Tallinn

08:58

ERR in Ukraine: 'This will probably be our last visit to Kostyantynivka'

03.10

District heating prices expected to be lower than in previous years

03.10

Estonia's Stefan Arand claims historic F1 H20 qualifying win in Shanghai

03.10

Arvo Pärt's 90th birthday celebrated with Glasgow, London and Hamburg concerts

03.10

Tallinn Zoo and Botanic Garden join free 'Museum Sundays' till end of 2025

be prepared!

Most Read articles

02.10

Shooting down Russian jets would have been a strategic mistake, says EDF chief

01.10

Number of people in Estonia renouncing Russian citizenship increases

03.10

Employers: All hands needed in Estonia, including foreign labor

02.10

Secret Soviet factory in Estonia offered luxury perks at deadly cost

03.10

Tallinn Zoo and Botanic Garden join free 'Museum Sundays' till end of 2025

03.10

Latvia suspends Ride Mobility scooters after deadly collision

03.10

Crack duck unit eradicating Spanish slugs in Harku Municipality

03.10

Baltika clothing chain declares bankruptcy

02.10

New shops, pool and sauna coming to Tallinn's Kalarand

02.10

Russian rapper Kamazz banned from entering Estonia ahead of Narva concert

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo