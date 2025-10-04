AI language app to help Russian-speaking children improve Estonian language skills

The AI-based chatbot that Estonia is working to develop will be primarily aimed at helping Russian-speaking primary school students to improve their Estonian language skills. However, once launched, it will be available to everyone free of charge.

If all goes according to plan, Estonia will soon have its own "language goblin" or "Keelekratt" – an AI-based chatbot acting as a language partner for those learning Estonian.

Last week, the Estonian Language Institute (EKI) announced it was launching a tender to find a developer for the app. The preliminary budget for the project is €600,000, with the money to come from both the state budget and EU funds.

"We are proceeding from the needs of schoolchildren. After all, by the end of 9th grade, they will have to take an exam in Estonian. But since the application will be available to absolutely everyone free of charge, I am sure that it will also be useful for adult learners," said Tiia Kivistik, head of language learning technologies at EKI.

The main task for "Keelekratt is simple but important: to help students in grades 7-9 practice speaking Estonian and prepare for the oral part of their Estonian language exam. The exercises in the app will resemble the exam tasks as closely as possible. Although it is too early to make predictions, in the future "Keelekratt" may become not only useful in helping students prepare, but also in conducting the oral part of the Estonian language exam

"We'll see how well it works out. If the development meets expectations, we may go in that direction," said Kivistik.

Merle Loodus-Adamson, an Estonian language teacher at the Tallinn Õismäe Russian Lyceum, is convinced that the development of any language learning app would be a step forward. The main things to consider, in her view, are not to forget about real-life communication and not to simply trust AI unconditionally.

"With AI, it may be the case that not all language forms and meanings will coincide. After all, language is a living thing. But if a child has no opportunity to communicate: no neighbors, no Estonian-speaking children in the playground, then this is a really good opportunity," Loodus-Adamson said.

The tender for the development of Keelekratt is now open. The app itself is not expected to be ready before 2029.

---

