Over 120 Tallinn teachers need to boost their Estonian-language skills

Children in class on September 1.
Children in class on September 1. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
The City of Tallinn is preparing for a significant educational shift, as it is requiring 122 teachers to enhance their Estonian language skills by the start of the next academic year in September.

This move is part of preparing for the second transitional school year in which teachers must meet specific proficiency standards.

A total of 88 teachers must improve from B1 to B2 level (upper intermediate) in the Common European Framework (CEF) hierarchy, and a further 34 must reach C1 (proficiency) level.

Since the requirement represents a major challenge for the city's education system, Tallinn says it is offering substantial support to teachers towards that goal, including a transition plan and financial backing.

Currently, 115 teachers are receiving language lessons at the city's expense, with 200 more supported at the national level.

Teachers are also involved in immersion programs, such as observing Estonian-speaking colleagues at work.

Additionally, teachers can expect a €100 per month wage rise, further motivating participation, it is argued.

Mayor of Tallinn Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) has stressed the need for a unified Estonian school system where Estonian- and Russian-speaking children study alongside each other.

Mayor of Tallinn Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

Ossinovski said this will strengthen inter-ethnic relations and create a more integrated society.

In any case, the move is in line with national government goals of making schools Estonian-only in their teaching at both first grade and fourth grade, from the 2025-2026 academic year.

The success of this transition depends on not only school environments, but also supporting extracurricular activities to bridge cultural divides.

The City of Tallinn plans to recruit 30 teachers through the substitute teacher program by the start of the year.

The final number of teachers passing the language exams will be known by July 15.

On December 12, 2022, the Riigikogu passed the Basic Schools and Upper Secondary Schools Act and other amendments, known colloquially as the Estonian-language education transition law.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Aleksander Krjukov

Over 120 Tallinn teachers need to boost their Estonian-language skills

