PPA personnel rescue crew of capsized boat on Peipsi järv

Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) officials rescued four people from the waters of Peipsi järv (Lake Peipus) after a boat which they were traveling in had capsize, Postimees reports .

The incident took place near the village of Kodavere at noon on Saturday and, according to Mart Morozov, field leader at the Mustvee PPA station, rescue operation went smoothly, getting all occupants safely aboard a border patrol boat within about half an hour of receiving the distress call.

Morozov said; "Three of the men were wearing life jackets, and although one man was not, he managed to grab onto a canister that kept him afloat."

"This was certainly a fortunate accident, but it serves as a reminder of the importance of wearing a life jacket when going out on the water and always carrying a mobile phone in a waterproof bag," Morozov went on.

The stricken vessel was being piloted by a 37-year-old man, reported as holding a valid license, while the passengers were men aged 34, 36, and 37, and the patrol boat dispatched from the Mustvee border station located the stranded men approximately 1.3 kilometers from the shoreline, in the water and holding onto the overturned boat – which PPA personnel also retrieved.

In cases of maritime emergency, the emergency number 112 must be called, or alternatively the air and maritime rescue coordination center (Lennu- ja merepääste koordinatsioonikeskus) on 619 1224.

