PPA personnel rescue crew of capsized boat on Peipsi järv

News
Peipsi järv shoreline (photo is illustrative).
Peipsi järv shoreline (photo is illustrative). Source: Jenny Va / ERR
News

Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) officials rescued four people from the waters of Peipsi järv (Lake Peipus) after a boat which they were traveling in had capsize, Postimees reports.

The incident took place near the village of Kodavere at noon on Saturday and, according to Mart Morozov, field leader at the Mustvee PPA station, rescue operation went smoothly, getting all occupants safely aboard a border patrol boat within about half an hour of receiving the distress call.

Morozov said; "Three of the men were wearing life jackets, and although one man was not, he managed to grab onto a canister that kept him afloat."

"This was certainly a fortunate accident, but it serves as a reminder of the importance of wearing a life jacket when going out on the water and always carrying a mobile phone in a waterproof bag," Morozov went on.

The stricken vessel was being piloted by a 37-year-old man, reported as holding a valid license, while the passengers were men aged 34, 36, and 37, and the patrol boat dispatched from the Mustvee border station located the stranded men approximately 1.3 kilometers from the shoreline, in the water and holding onto the overturned boat – which PPA personnel also retrieved.

In cases of maritime emergency, the emergency number 112 must be called, or alternatively the air and maritime rescue coordination center (Lennu- ja merepääste koordinatsioonikeskus) on 619 1224.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

17:31

Estonia's electricity prices to see modest drop Wednesday

17:13

Foreign Affairs Committee chair: MPs shouldn't have let China pay expenses

17:10

Former ministry official to lead Lithuanian energy group Ignitis' Estonian arm

17:06

Minister on cuts: We have been making systems more generous for pensioners so far

17:02

17-kilometer Rapla County section of Rail Baltica to cost €88 million

16:57

HeadRead 2024: In conversation with British historian, presenter and author Lucy Worsley

16:57

Estonia to lower parental benefit ceiling and cap sickness benefits Updated

16:33

Academy of Security Sciences border guard study group starts in Narva

16:15

New Kelly Sildaru documentary set for Estonian premiere in October

16:01

Two relocated Soviet-era monuments end up on Russian virtual 'sanctuary'

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

02.09

Students from Nigeria and Pakistan most likely to miss out on Estonian visa

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

02.09

Long line forms at Tallinn Airport's security check Monday

02.09

Minister: New NATO plan may hike Estonia's defense spending to 5 percent

16:57

Estonia to lower parental benefit ceiling and cap sickness benefits Updated

02.09

Electricity prices in Estonia to rise to €500 per MWh on Tuesday evening

28.08

PPA arrest two minors as suspects in Pärnu County murder

02.09

Overview: The transition to Estonian-language education

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo