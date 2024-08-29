Estonia to host Joint Expeditionary Force summit in December

JEF member state vessels during an exercise in 2021.
JEF member state vessels during an exercise in 2021. Source: U.K. Ministry of Defense/social media
Tallinn will host the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) Leaders' Summit, attended by senior delegations from JEF's 10 partner states, later this year.

JEF is a multilateral military partnership led by the United Kingdom in cooperation with Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, the Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden.

It is designed to provide a rapid response in Northern Europe and the Baltic Sea area in the case of a crisis or war.

Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) said the summit in Tallinn "will bring the security of our region into focus."

Topics of discussion will include cooperation within the JEF and adaptation to the current security situation.

"We need to constantly train with our allies to maintain the ability of our troops to react quickly and decisively," Michal said. "The military capabilities and practical cooperation of the JEF partners will strengthen the security of the Baltic Sea region."

JEF's crisis response capability was activated for the first time last November after an incident that damaged the Balticconnector gas pipeline in the Gulf of Finland. Members of the partnership dispatched a joint taskforce to the Baltic Sea, including patrol vessels, frigates, maritime patrol aircraft, helicopters, and minesweepers.   

The summit will be held in Tallinn from December 16-17. Last year it was hosted in Sweden and before that in Latvia.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

Estonia to host Joint Expeditionary Force summit in December

