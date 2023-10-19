Estonian Navy vessels take part in Baltic Sea JEF exercise

Estonian Air Force Albatross trainer flies over the Royal Navy's HMS Diamond.
Estonian Air Force Albatross trainer flies over the Royal Navy's HMS Diamond. Source: EDF
Two Estonian Navy (Merevägi) vessels have been taking part in maritime exercises on the Baltic Sea, as a part of the British-led Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF).

Mine-hunter the EML Ugandi and the force protection vessel the EML Roland took part in the exercise, joining Royal Navy Type 45 destroyer HMS Diamond.

An Estonian Air Force (Õhuvägi) Aero L-39C Albatros trainer jet also took part in the maneuvers.

The EML Ugandi is an ex-Royal Navy Sandown-class minehunter commissioned by the Estonian Navy in 200; the EML Roland is one of two purpose-built vessels produced by the Saaremaa-based Baltic Workboats (BWB).

The JEF is U.K.-led and is joined by allies including Latvia, Lithuania and Finland.

The coalition's main areas of concern are the North Atlantic and the Far North, as well as the Baltic. The Royal Navy and other armed forces provide the necessary command and force elements, which member states supplement with their own capabilities.

The Merevägi and Õhuvägi are organizationally a part of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) rather than being standalone services.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Estonian Navy vessels take part in Baltic Sea JEF exercise

