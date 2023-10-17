US soldiers serving in Võru awarded mission medals

News
Soldiers of the American 1st Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment recieved mission medals from Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur.
Soldiers of the American 1st Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment recieved mission medals from Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur. Source: Kpr Marcus Liinamäe/ Ministry of Defense
News

U.S. soldiers serving in south Estonia were presented mission medals by Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) this week. He said cooperation between the countries demonstrates the "readiness to defend every inch of Allied territory".

Pevkur handed out medals to the soldiers of the American 1st Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment at a ceremony held at the Taara military base in Võru County.

He said the presence of American units in Estonia, alongside other NATO Allies, is a clear sign of our strong strategic cooperation and the determination of our collective defense.

"Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine is still ongoing, and recently we witnessed horrific terrorist attacks by Hamas against the state of Israel. In these times of upheaval and strategic confrontation, we cannot waver. On the contrary, we must step up and do more to defend our country and Allies," the minister said in a statement.

Soldiers of the American 1st Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment recieved mission medals from Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur. Source: Kpr Marcus Liinamäe/ Ministry of Defense

"I am pleased to know that we can always rely on the support of our American friends and Allies in achieving these goals," he added, emphasizing that support for Ukraine must be maintained.

U.S. forces are present in Estonia as part of an ongoing rotation series that ensures a consistent U.S. military presence in the Baltic States.

This is part of NATO's efforts to strengthen the Eastern flank, as announced by U.S. President Joe Biden at the NATO Summit in Madrid last year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:01

Cable between Sweden, Estonia damaged around same time as Balticconnector Updated

17:39

End-August state budget deficit: 1.2 percent of GDP

17:39

Judge: Polish judicial reform may be difficult to reverse

17:27

Ossinovski: Estonia's segregated school system has to go

17:13

Ilmar Raag: I have great hopes for Tallinn Film Wonderland

16:49

US soldiers serving in Võru awarded mission medals

16:20

Portal: Eesti 200 MP used Riigikogu fuel card for Dalai Lama representative visit

16:04

Karmen Maikalu: Supporting kids in Estonia's recent school bomb threat wave

15:55

ERR joins Navy for a patrol of the spontaneous anchorage near Vaindloo Island

15:41

Gallery: Exhibition opens on two Tallinn trams

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

03.10

Finland's ChatGPT equivalent begins to think in Estonian as well

16.10

Estonia to buy more than 200 armored vehicles from Turkey

08:45

Chinese vessel even nearer to Balticconnector pipeline at time of leak

15.10

Expert: Bedbugs have arrived in Estonia and are spreading

09:58

Kallas and Lukas: Tallinn trying to sabotage switch to teaching in Estonian

15.10

British PM announces 20,000 troops to be sent to Northern Europe, including Estonia

16.10

Vseviov: Details of Balticconnector rupture will become clear Updated

15.10

Sexual freedoms and absence of taboos in 18th century Livonian village society

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: