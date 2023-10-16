Estonia to buy more than 200 armored vehicles from Turkey

Turkish armored personnel carriers close to the Syrian border.
Turkish armored personnel carriers close to the Syrian border. Source: SCANPIX / TT
Estonia will sign contracts worth approximately €200 million to buy armored vehicles from Turkey for the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF).

More than 200 vehicles will be allocated to the EDF's 2nd infantry brigade, which has seen heavy investment over the last several years, the Center for Defense Investments said on Monday.

Additionally, four armored 4x4s will be sent to the Rescue Agency's demining center.

The Ministry of Defense is scheduled to sign contracts with two Turkish companies on October 18.

Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler plans to visit Estonia for the occasion.

Editor: Helen Wright

