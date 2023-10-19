Gallery: US Air Force B-1B Lancers fly over Tallinn

{{1697708760000 | amCalendar}}
Two United States Air Force B-1B Lancers flew over Tallinn on Thursday, October 19.
Two United States Air Force B-1B Lancers made low-altitude overflights over Tallinn on Thursday afternoon.

The aim of the flight was to demonstrate solidarity with Estonia and its allies, and the mission objectives of U.S. Air Forces in Europe (USAFE) and United States European Command (EUCOM).

The flights passed over Freedom Square (Vabaduse väljak) in the direction of the Song Festival Grounds (Lauluväljak) at around 4.30 p.m. local time.

The Rockwell B-1 Lancer entered into service in 1974 and is a supersonic variable-sweep wing, heavy bomber, which has seen active service in Iraq, Afghanistan and Kosovo.

Flyovers of it and another iconic U.S. bomber, the B-52 Stratofortress, have previously been made in Estonian airspace in recent years.

This article was updated to add the gallery.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Helen Wright

