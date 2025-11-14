X!

US B-52 bomber flies training mission over Estonia

B-52 bomber above Tallinn on Independence Day.
B-52 bomber above Tallinn on Independence Day. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
A U.S. B-52H bomber flew over eastern and northern Europe – including Estonia – this week near the Russian border on Wednesday, Postimees newspaper reported.

The Boeing B-52H Stratofortress, a long-range, subsonic, jet-powered strategic bomber, flew a training mission over Finland, Estonia, and Latvia on Wednesday.

 Near the Baltic states, the bomber was escorted by NATO fighter jets and a radar aircraft, Postimees wrote. While over Estonia and Latvia, the B-52H circled back and forth.

According to the U.S. Air Force, deploying the B-52H to Europe allows bomber crews to refine their tactics, increase flexibility, and strengthen cooperation with allies.  

Editor: Helen Wright

