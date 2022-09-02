US B-52 strategic bomber makes flight over Estonia

B-52 Stratofortress.
B-52 Stratofortress. Source: EDF
United States Air Force B-52 Stratofortress strategic bomber was spotted making an overflight in Estonian airspace Friday.

"This was a previously planned cooperation exercise with the allies, aimed at rehearsing routine procedures with Estonian units," Staff sergeant (Vanemseersan) Siim Verner Teder of the Estonian Air Force (Õhuvägi) told ERR.

B-52s made flights in the airspace of several allied states in the Baltic Sea region, including that of NATO-member-to be Sweden.

The Boeing B-52 entered into service over 65 years ago, replacing the Convair B-36 Peacemaker and as such is the ''grandchild'' of the World War Two-era B-29 Superfortress, and the "great-grandchild" of the B-17 Flying Fortress.

B-52s have made similar flights in Estonian airspace in recent years, as have other noteworthy U.S. planes, including the Rockwell B-1B Lancer and the Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey.

Editors note: Any readers who have footage or a tweet of the B-52 overflight of Estonia, Friday September 2, are welcome to send it/them to [email protected]

Editor: Andrew Whyte

