Wednesday evening's planned B-52 overflight was canceled

A United States Air Force B-52 Stratofortress strategic bomber due to make a fly-over in Estonian skies Wednesday evening had to turn back while it was still over Latvia. The reason for the flight's curtailing was not reported.

The iconic plane would have made a low-altitude fly-over in the skies above Tallinn Airport, from about 5.30 p.m., and Ämari Air Base, home of NATO Baltic Air Policing.

Estonia's Air Force (Õhuvägi) announced the cancellation on its social media page.

The plane is a part of the U.S. Bomber Task Force, which aims to demonstrate U.S. commitment to NATO's principle of collective defense,

The plane had flown from Morón air base in southern Spain.

The Boeing B-52 entered into service over 65 years ago, replacing the Convair B-36 Peacemaker and as such is the ''grandchild'' of the World War Two-era B-29 Superfortress.

It can carry up to 32,000 kg of armaments, and has a reported typical combat range of more than 14,080 km without aerial refueling. It has seen active service in the Vietnam War and the Gulf War.

B-52s have made similar flights in Estonian airspace in recent years, with the last one taking place last August, while U.S.A.F. Rockwell B-1B Lancer bombers flew in Estonian air space in March.

A large-scale airborne exercise earlier this month saw large numbers of U.S. helicopters, as well as planes, take part in a para jump over Järve County, while F-15E Strike Eagles were at Ämari in April.

