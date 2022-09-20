Finnair calls time on Tartu-Helsinki route

Economy
Tartu Airport.
Tartu Airport.
Economy

Finnish airline Finnair is closing its Tartu-Helsinki route at the end of October. The route, the only direct flight between Estonia's second city and the Finnish capital, was only reopened in March.

Tartu Airport is a part of Tallinn Airport (Tallinna Lennujaam) AS, whose board member Eero Pärgmäe told ERR that: "Finnair, which started flights on the Tartu-Helsinki route on March 28 this year, has announced that it will stop operating the route at the end of October."

Work is in hand to reopen regular flights between the two cities, Pärgmäe added, though it is not clear who will be operating them, he said.

The airport itself will still continue to function, primarily in its capacity as an airline flight crew center of excellence, and also as an emergency services hub for the nearby University of Tartu Hospital.

Since the route was reopened in late March, 228 flights operated the route, serving close to 6,000 passengers.

The route had operated before the Covid pandemic, only to close with the arrival of the virus, reopening again this year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

LATEST NEWS

21:17

Shops introduce crisis measures: Lower temperatures, shorter opening hours

20:39

Ministry expects more Ukrainian refugees to arrive in coming months

19:59

Estonian PM: We will never recognize 'fake referendums' in Ukraine

19:16

Foreign Ministry: Estonia against abolishing EU unanimity rule

18:46

NATO Military Committee Chair: Alliance must strengthen its ground forces

18:45

Prisoner Kalda may be released early from life sentence

18:24

Karis catches lift to UN General Assembly with Polish president

18:16

Government and central bank both need to act to combat inflation

17:54

Average electricity price to double on Wednesday

17:46

Finnair calls time on Tartu-Helsinki route

17:07

Central bank chief: Budget deficit deep, no signs of any improvement

16:36

Station Narva festival fills Estonian border town with music and art

15:56

Planned Eesti Gas October domestic consumer price hike to be less severe

15:29

Biotoopia Talks: Eco-aesthetics

15:01

Foreign Minister: Belarusian regime must not feel it can act with impunity

14:28

Universal electricity service price could be set retroactively

14:18

Youth chess player just misses out on world championship medals

13:41

Injury forces fencer Katrina Lehis out of competition till at least spring

13:00

Rising Euribor may lead to increased mortgage rates

12:50

Quadruple sculls in with chance of reaching world championship semis

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: