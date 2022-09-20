Finnair calls time on Tartu-Helsinki route

Finnish airline Finnair is closing its Tartu-Helsinki route at the end of October. The route, the only direct flight between Estonia's second city and the Finnish capital, was only reopened in March.

Tartu Airport is a part of Tallinn Airport (Tallinna Lennujaam) AS, whose board member Eero Pärgmäe told ERR that: "Finnair, which started flights on the Tartu-Helsinki route on March 28 this year, has announced that it will stop operating the route at the end of October."

Work is in hand to reopen regular flights between the two cities, Pärgmäe added, though it is not clear who will be operating them, he said.

The airport itself will still continue to function, primarily in its capacity as an airline flight crew center of excellence, and also as an emergency services hub for the nearby University of Tartu Hospital.

Since the route was reopened in late March, 228 flights operated the route, serving close to 6,000 passengers.

The route had operated before the Covid pandemic, only to close with the arrival of the virus, reopening again this year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!