Tartu wants financial assistance to restore international air connections

Tartu city officials inquire to the state whether Tartu might request Tartu International Airlines to perform public service, allowing the airline to receive public funds. This action is intended to ensure Tartu's connectivity to international locations.

According to the Tartu municipal government, a number of airlines have expressed interest in flying from Tartu in the past; however, as the profitability of providing this service was minimal, no airline has flown internationally from Tartu since last year.

As a solution, Mayor of Tartu Urmas Klaas is considering defining flying from Tartu as a service of general interest, imposing a public service obligation on the most suitable international route for the city, and thus granting aid to the airline on terms that comply with the decision of the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) in the Altmark case. When the operation of a particular route is defined as a service of general interest the specific rules of public aid would apply.

In a letter to the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, Klaas said, "If compensation is provided for the provision of a service of general interest on terms that comply with the Altmark decision /.../ the state aid rules do not apply."

"European Union member states have actively used this opportunity and have imposed public service obligations on many routes, mostly domestic. However, the imposition of public service obligations on international routes has also become increasingly common in practice," Klaas said.

In Estonia, experience and practice on mandating public service on international lines is lacking.

The mayor of Tartu requests ministry's judgment on whether or not Tartu might implement public service requirement on its international route.

As the development documents of the City of Tartu, Tartu County and the south-Estonian region include the development of Tartu's international air connections as an important objective and as the City of Tartu's budget includes financial resources to support the international route, the City of Tartu considers it justifiable and legally permissible to impose such a public service obligation on the international route, which is most suitable for the city.

The 2008 reconstruction of Tartu Airport made the airport's infrastructure suitable for regular passenger flights. Following the airport's renovation, the following direct routes have operated from Tartu: 2009-2011 - airBaltic Tartu-Riga; 2009-2010 - Estonian Air Tartu-Stockholm; 2011-2012 - Estonian Air Tartu-Tallinn; 2011-2015 - Flybe Nordic Tartu-Helsinki; 2015-2020 - Finnair Tartu-Helsinki and 2022 - Finnair Tartu-Helsinki.

