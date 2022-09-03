Minister welcomes boosted defense capabilities on Swedish island of Gotland

News
Nordic and Baltic defense ministers at a meeting on the Swedish island of Gotland, Friday, September 2 2022.
Nordic and Baltic defense ministers at a meeting on the Swedish island of Gotland, Friday, September 2 2022. Source: Ministry of Defense
News

Defense ministers from Baltic Sea region countries share the common opinion that regardless of the outcome of the war in Ukraine, Russia is and will remain the biggest threat to the entire Baltic Sea region and NATO, Estonia's Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur (Reform) says.

Speaking at a meeting of defense ministers of the Nordic and Baltic countries (pictured) held Friday on the Swedish island of Gotland, seen as a key strategic location, Pevkur said: "With the accession of Finland and Sweden [to NATO], the security of our region will change by leaps and bounds, as the Baltic Sea will essentially become a NATO internal lake, meaning the exchange of information about what is happening at sea and in the air will improve significantly," noting the need to establish practical steps based on that intel.

"Estonia has also made important decisions in recent years to strengthen its maritime domain - both the merger of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) and Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) fleets, as well as the procurement of Blue Spear anti-ship missile systems and sea mines, will already boost the EDF's ability to operate at sea and protect coastal areas in the near future."

Due to its location, right in the middle of the Baltic, between the coast of the Swedish mainland and the coasts of Latvia and Estonia, Gotland, known in Estonian as Ojamaa, plays an key role in keeping the air and sea routes of the region open, Pevkur welcomed Sweden's decision to bolster defenses there, even ahead of the announcement that the country, along with Finland, would be joining NATO, ending around two centuries of nominal neutrality.

The accession of the two countries to NATO, as well as an overview of Sweden's building up of Gotland's defense and the creation of new military units to that end, were also discussed at Friday's meeting, the defense ministry says.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Ministry of Defense

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

16:56

Minister welcomes boosted defense capabilities on Swedish island of Gotland

16:40

Minister: Aiding Ukraine in cyber development helps Estonia too

16:13

Traffic access to Toompuiestee in central Tallinn restricted from Monday

15:06

Estonia's tech sector weathering downturn better than most

14:27

George P. Kent nominated next US ambassador to Estonia

13:53

EU states bordering Russia searching for ways to halt tourist entry

13:20

Ratas: Center Party considering expelling MP over 'Nazis' remarks

12:42

Marko Gorban appointed new rural ministry deputy secretary general

12:19

Eesti Raudtee losses at around €20 million in 2022, due to sanctions

11:38

Jüri Vips qualifies eighth in Zandvoort

Watch again

Most Read articles

02.09

US B-52 strategic bomber makes flight over Estonia

31.08

Estonia's August inflation exceeds 25 percent, still highest in euro area

02.09

Estonian colonel not convinced Ukraine can liberate territories by year end

02.09

Tallinn 'pocket parks' aim to improve city's streets

13:20

Ratas: Center Party considering expelling MP over 'Nazis' remarks

01.09

Eesti Gaas once again sharply increases price for household consumers

02.09

Court ruling to suspend all bear hunting overturned

02.09

Estonia ready to face Italy on Friday in Euro basketball championships

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: