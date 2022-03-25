Minister: Strong Sweden military boost to Baltic Sea region deterrence

News
Kalle Laanet and Peter Hultqvist on the Swedish island of Gotland, March 24 2022.
Kalle Laanet and Peter Hultqvist on the Swedish island of Gotland, March 24 2022. Source: Ministry of Defense
News

Sweden and Estonia are of one mind on the importance of strengthened defense and deterrence in the Baltic Sea region, defense minister Kalle Laanet (Reform) says.

Speaking after a meeting with his Swedish counterpart Peter Hultqvist Thursday, Laanet said: "A large degree of overlap exists between Sweden and Estonia in terms of their perceptions of security risks, especially in the Baltic Sea region and the current aggression in Ukraine. The need for credible deterrence in the Baltic Sea region is now as clear as day to everyone."

The meeting took place on the Swedish island of Gotland (Estonian: Ojamaa), which straddles the central Baltic and lies around 150km southwest of Saaremaa, with which it is comparable in size.

Gotland is of such strategic importance that Sweden had already started beefing up its defenses there prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Sweden is not a NATO member.

Laanet noted that: "Sweden is taking the changed security situation extremely seriously, for example, by increasing the share of defense spending in the national budget and thereby strengthening its defense capabilities."

"A stronger Sweden also means a stronger Estonia – Sweden's increased defense capabilities will raise the level of deterrence in the Baltic Sea and thus improve Estonia's security," Laanet added, according to a ministry press release.

Kalle Laanet and Peter Hultqvist visiting the Swedish Army P18 regiment on Gotland. Source: Ministry of Defense

The Russian Federation's aggression against Ukraine, in its 28th day as of Thursday, was also at the top of the agenda at the meeting. "Helping Ukraine with arms and humanitarian aid, as well as trade embargoes and sanctions, is the most important thing internationally right now to help Ukraine in its fight against Putin's aggression," Laanet said.

"Estonia has already provided military and humanitarian aid worth €222 million, the lion's share of which is lethal military aid," he added.

Defense budgets and capabilities and developments in the EU and NATO were also on the table at Thursday's meeting.

The ministers also visited the Gotland regiment P18 (see photo) and laid a wreath at the memorial stone to boat refugees, including those who had fled Estonia following the start of the Soviet occupation, in the town of Slite, in Gotland's east coast.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:51

Art auction to benefit Ukraine to be held in Tallinn, online next week

13:24

Minister: Strong Sweden military boost to Baltic Sea region deterrence

12:49

Contractors threatening to axe public sector contracts due to price advance

12:21

Riigikogu committee OKs allocation of further half billion to defense

12:04

Dairy farm renames cowshed from 'Moscow' to 'Kyiv'

11:39

Experts: West struggling to find new ways of helping Ukraine

11:13

General government deficit significantly reduced, debt level stable in 2021

10:46

Candles to be lit Friday in remembrance of 1949 March deportation victims

10:19

PPA: 681 Ukraine refugees arrived in Estonia on Thursday

09:47

President Karis: Permanent, boosted NATO eastern wing presence needed

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

24.03

Baltic parliament speakers visit Kyiv, address Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine

24.03

Government approves €600 million defense funding package Updated

23.03

Weekly: Ratas trying to recreate Center coalition with EKRE, Isamaa

09:11

ERR in Mykolaiv: Villagers shared intel on Russian forces

24.03

Daily: Brit troops rehearse airborne equipment drop

24.03

Estonia may reach point of dropping mask mandate within next 2-3 weeks

24.03

'Sounds of Estonia' festival brings stars of music world to London

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: