Belgian defense chief visit highlights security commitment to the region

News
Admiral Michel Hofman with Lt Gen. Martin Herem on Thursday, March 24 2022.
Admiral Michel Hofman with Lt Gen. Martin Herem on Thursday, March 24 2022. Source: Ministry of Defense
News

Estonia is highly appreciative of Belgium's defensive contribution to the Baltic region, a level of appreciation which works both ways, the highest ranking officers of both nations' armies say.

Speaking Thursday during a visit from Admiral Michel Hofman, Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) commander Lt Gen. Martin Herem said: "We appreciate Belgium's contribution both in strengthening the battle group in Estonia and in contributing to Baltic air security, as one of the most active countries," said Commander of the Estonian Defense Forces.

"For two days, we were able to show how we have built up our defense forces and what we have done in the cyber field."

Admiral Hofman, Lt Gen. Herem's counterpart with the Belgian Defense Forces (Defensie/La Défense) was on an official visit to Estonia, and was given a briefing of the EDF's structure and cyber capabilities and discussed the current security situation.

Admiral Hofman said it had been: "Very interesting to visit the cyber ​defense cooperation center, which has a great reputation in Belgium."

The NATO Cooperative Cyber Defense Centre of Excellence (CCDCOE) is based in Tallinn and was founded in 2008.

Admiral Hofman also laid a wreath at the foot of the War of Independence monument in Tallinn, and met with personnel and leadership from the 1st Infantry Brigade at Tapa, as well as from the British-led NATO Enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) Battlegroup, also based at Tapa. "I got a very good overview of the EDF and the 1st brigade and the allied battle group serving with it."

"The way you are organized, trained, equipped and prepared for your day-to-day work here in a very specific geographical location is impressive," Admiral Hofman continued.

The Belgian military chief's visit coincided with the opening of the first international ammunition depot to be opened in Estonia

The depot aims to work more efficiently than any previous systems.

Estonia's defensive cooperation with Belgium stretches back several decades, with highlights including the 300-strong Belgian contingent which served with the eFP on rotation in 2019, and the current group of Belgian Air Force (Luchtcomponent/Composante air) F-16 Fighting Falcons based at Ämari with the NATO Baltic Air Policing mission.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:29

Market price of electricity to fall 61 percent to €61.9 on Saturday

17:04

Newly trilingual school psychologist hotline seeing higher numbers of calls

16:51

Portal: Greek media mogul's traducing of Estonia results in Twitter pile-on

16:32

Meelis Kiili: What is to be done and who is to blame?

16:19

Former board of Swedbank handed suspicions of money laundering Updated

16:10

Minister: Estonia's cultural sector awaiting mask mandate repeal

15:52

Expert: West taking Estonia more seriously on security than ever before

15:08

Estonia far off from needing to build refugee camps, says ministry official

14:46

Belgian defense chief visit highlights security commitment to the region

13:51

Art auction to benefit Ukraine to be held in Tallinn, online next week

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

24.03

Baltic parliament speakers visit Kyiv, address Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine

09:11

ERR in Mykolaiv: Villagers shared intel on Russian forces

16:19

Former board of Swedbank handed suspicions of money laundering Updated

24.03

Government approves €600 million defense funding package Updated

10:46

Candles to be lit Friday in remembrance of 1949 March deportation victims

24.03

'Sounds of Estonia' festival brings stars of music world to London

24.03

Daily: Brit troops rehearse airborne equipment drop

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: