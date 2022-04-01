Gallery: Belgium hands off Baltic Air Policing mission to France at Ämari

News
Belgium hands off NATO's Baltic Air Policing mission to France in ceremony at Ämari Air Base. March 31, 2022.
Open gallery
16 photos
News

In a ceremony held at Ämari Air Base on Thursday, Belgium formally handed off NATO's Baltic Air Policing mission being served out of Ämari Air Base to the French Air and Space Force. In connection with Russia's attack on Ukraine, the French jets were brought to Ämari 15 days ahead of schedule.

"We thank the Belgians for a successful air policing mission at Ämari Air Base, and I can confirm that the residents of Estonia and the Baltics are incredibly grateful for your contribution," Brig. Gen. Rauno Sirk said at Thursday's ceremony according to an Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) press release.

"It is a great honor to welcome the French on their third air policing mission, and we are glad to have you back. There is a war going on in Europe, and your four-month tour here will no doubt be full of challenges."

The French Air Force will be serving Baltic Air Policing, the Quick Reaction Alert (QRA) air defense mission, out of Ämari using four Mirage 2000-5F fighter jets.

The French unit serving the mission belongs to the French Air and Space Force's Escadron de Chasse 1/2 Cigognes fighter squadron based out of Luxeuil - Saint-Sauveur Air Base.

The Mirage jets will be on guard at the Estonian air base 24 hours a day, in addition to scrambling to identify aircraft as needed and conducting regular training flights.

The Baltic Air Policing mission, which allies contribute to on a rotating basis, dates back to the accession of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania to NATO in March 2004. It was decided at the alliance's 2012 summit in Chicago to extend the mission indefinitely.

The Baltic Air Policing mission is simultaneously served out of Šiauliai Air Base in Lithuania, where Poland and Denmark handed the mission off to Spain and the Czech Republic on Thursday as well. The Spanish Air Force is serving using F-18 Hornets and the Czech Air Force with JAS 39C Gripens.

France has previously served the Baltic Air Policing mission out of Ämari on two occasions — in 2018 and again in 2020.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:46

Refugee Council wraps up scheduled evacuation buses from Ukrainian border

17:24

TalTech crowned women's basketball champions

17:01

Gallery: Belgium hands off Baltic Air Policing mission to France at Ämari

16:46

Market price of electricity to fall to €112 on Saturday

16:18

Kaupo Meiel: The funny thing about funny things

16:16

Denmark plans to send 800 troops to Latvia

16:06

Aimar Ventsel: The awakening of the 'good Russians'

15:40

Statistics Estonia: First 2021 census dataset to be released in June

15:37

Ukrainian war refugees deported by Russia entering EU via Estonia Updated

15:14

State searching for additional accomodation for refugees

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

31.03

Estonia simplifies coronavirus travel rules from Friday

15:37

Ukrainian war refugees deported by Russia entering EU via Estonia Updated

09:41

Government signs off on Yandex ban in Estonia

31.03

Halonen compares Baltics joining NATO to belonging to Soviet Union

08:28

Ukrainian citizen's spouse denied temporary protection at Estonian border

31.03

Mask rule will not be dropped this week

31.03

Refugees start moving out of Tallinn's hotels

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: