Gallery: Col. Toomas Susi takes over command of Estonian Air Force

The Estonian Air Force celebrated its 103rd anniversary with a ceremonial lineup at Ämari Air Base on Wednesday, where Brig. Gen. Rauno Sirk also handed over command of the Air Force to his successor, Col. Toomas Susi.

In a speech delivered at Wednesday's ceremonial lineup, Sirk recalled the Air Force's most important exercises and challenges of recent years, and thanked all members of the Estonian Air Force for their work, according to an Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) press release.

Col. Toomas Susi, the new commander of the Estonian Air Force, previously served as commander of the Support Command of the EDF. He had also previously served as chief of operations at Air Force Headquarters, chief of staff at Ämari Air Base as well as senior staff officer at NATO Joint Command.

Susi is a graduate of the Estonian National Defense Academy, has studied at Air University in the United States and served in the Estonian Defense Forces since 1994.

The Estonian Air Force was founded on November 21, 1918, just a week prior to the outbreak of the War of Independence, but formally celebrates its anniversary on July 20 instead, due primarily to better flying conditions.

