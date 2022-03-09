Top US brass on-site for international air defense exercise

Finnish personnel are also taking part in Operation Saber Strike (photo shows NASAMS II anti-aircraft missile launcher at a Finnish defense forces parade in 2017.). Source: Wikimedia Commons/MKFI
US army brass, including the commander of V Corps, are to join their Estonian counterparts in an international exercise in Lääne-Viru County Thursday, when anti-aircraft rehearsals in using Stryker-based air defense systems are going ahead, regional daily Virumaa Teataja (VT) reports.

Part of the Operation Saber Strike exercise running March 7-16, drone-based targets are to be utilized by personnel taking part, from the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command (10th AAMDC) as well as the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF), VT reports (link in Estonian).

The exercise starts at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 10, at Rutja beach, around 100km from Tallinn.

In addition to EDF deputy commander Veiko-Vello Palm and air force (Õhuvägi) commander Brig. Gen Rauno Sirk, both the 10th AAMDC commander, Maj. Gen. Gregory J. Brady, and the commander of U.S. Army V Corps Maj. Gen. Jeffrey Broadwater, Commander of the U.S. Army V Corps are to be present, while U.K., Belgian and Polish aircraft are to take part, and military personnel from an anti-aircraft unit of non-NATO member Finland are also participating, VT reports.

EDF personnel from the 1st Infantry Brigade are to ensure on-site safety, in conjunction with local government, maritime authorities and the civilian Rescue Board (Päästeamet), VT reports.

The original VT article (in Estonian) is here.

Operation Saber Strike started Monday.

The U.S. Army's V Corps was reactivated in February 2020 after several years' absence, in response to United States European Command's request for increased command and control capability.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

