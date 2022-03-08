Former Ukrainian president: Russia is at war with Estonia, Europe and NATO

Russian President Vladimir Putin is not only fighting against Ukraine by also Estonia, Europe and NATO, former President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko told ERR.

Russia's attack on Kyiv has seen thousands more Ukrainians join territorial defense groups and some well-known musicians and politicians have also helped swell the ranks.

Former President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko holds the rank of colonel and spoke to ERR's team in Kyiv.

He said all political differences with current president Volodymyr Zelensky have been put to one side during the war.

"Who did what and when, we can clear this up after the victory. Ukrainians will unite not for Zelensky or Poroshenko, they will unite for Ukraine," he said.

On Monday, Elon Musk's Starlink's internet station arrived at the battalion but it was said Javelin missiles sent by Estonia have been more important.

Poroshenko thanked Estonians for the solidarity and weapons, saying they had helped to take down many "Russian devils".

"Putin is currently fighting not only against Ukraine. Putin is fighting against Estonia. Putin is fighting against Europe. Putin is fighting against NATO. Putin is fighting against the United States," the former president said.

"If you send us Javelines this is a contribution to your own security. If you strengthen sanctions against Putin, it will be a contribution to your security. If you demand that other countries establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine, you will help our fighters. In the last 24 hours, 17 cruise missiles were fired at the civilian population in Kyiv.

"Our target is to expel Russian troops from Ukraine. Putin, get out of Ukraine! Russian warship, go ... you know where!"

--

