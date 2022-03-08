Eesti Pank: Domestic banks can weather storm of break in Russia trade

News
The Bank of Estonia building in Tallinn
The Bank of Estonia building in Tallinn Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Estonia's banking sector is sufficiently resilient to a halt in trade with Russia, Belarus and Ukraine, the Bank of Estonia (Eesti Pank) says, in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the ensuing, wide-ranging western sanctions.

Fewer than 1 percent of loans issued by Estonian banks have been to businesses which are directly involved in transactions with Russian businesses, the central bank said.

More indirect links are harder to assess, however, the bank notes.

On the whole, however, the Bank of Estonia says it has the capacity to ensure the stability of the Estonian financial sector, a task it is working in close contact with partners such as the Financial Supervisory Authority, the finance ministry and private sector banks.

The banking sector as a whole also has enough liquidity and other buffers to cover any possible loan losses and to continue to loan domestically, the central bank says, adding it can provide liquidity loads to banks further, as needed.

Cash reserves both at the Bank of Estonia and with its Eurozone counterparts can be used to provide more cash to firms and private individuals where needed, the bank adds.

A fuller summary and FAQs on cash, the status of the Ruble and other issues, are here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:47

Ministry tables bill to permit filing marriage, divorce applications online

15:16

Isamaa mulling evicting leaders of in-house group Parempoolsed

15:00

Estonian PM: We need to be prepared that the worst is still to come

14:49

Eesti Pank: Domestic banks can weather storm of break in Russia trade

14:22

Newspaper Postimees launches Ukrainian language website

13:53

UK sends jets to guard Baltic airspace

13:27

Security expert: We must help Moscow if we want rid of Putin

12:57

MEP: Russia's oil and gas revenues must be cut off

12:35

Watch again: Kallas, Blinken press conference in Tallinn

12:24

Estonia's electricity stock exchange prices continue to soar

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

07.03

Finnish PM: Debate over joining NATO to be thorough, but quick

07.03

Danish troops and equipment arrive in Estonia

04.03

Estonian-owned cargo ship sinks off Odesa after Russian action

10:54

Kallas: Coronavirus restrictions may be lifted next week

05.03

Russian embassies in Riga, Vilnius now located on 'Ukraine street'

10:24

Former Ukrainian president: Russia is at war with Estonia, Europe and NATO

07.03

Saber Strike exercise brings US, British, Finnish units to Estonia

07.03

How did Ukrainians in Estonia see the start of Russia's war with Ukraine?

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: