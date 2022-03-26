Stormy conditions forecast for Saturday

High winds are being experienced in Estonia on Saturday, especially on the islands, with strong northwesterlies across the country, and sleet and snow expected. The state weather service has issued a level-two warning for the west of the country.

The weather will be calmer, but colder, on Sunday and into the new week, with hazardous road conditions expected.

Saturday, March 26

Northwesterlies, with gusts up to 30 m/s are forecast in coastal areas, up to 20 m/s inland, with precipitation falling as sleet, snow or rain through the day and into Saturday night, ahead of the clock change.

The State Weather Service (Rigiiilmateenistus) has issued level two (orange) warnings for the west of the country, and also Peipsi järv (Lake Peipus), with level one (yellow) warnings issued for the rest of the country, as of Saturday.

A Level two warning states that: "The weather is dangerous. Unusual meteorological phenomena have been forecast. Be very vigilant and keep regularly informed about the weather forecast. Be aware of the risks that might be unavoidable and follow any advice given by authorities."

Daytime weather forecast, Saturday, March 26 2022. Source: ERR

Sunday, Marcy 27 onwards

Conditions are expected to be calmer, but colder on Sunday, and more snow is expected. Daytime temperatures likely to be zero to +4C on Sunday

The wind is forecast to swing round to the southwest, and will still see coastal gusts up to 16 m/s.

Sunday night will be cold, with sub-zero temperatures making roads hazardous, particularly as rain and sleet will fall. Poor road conditions are likely on Monday too, as temperatures rise above zero again.

The cold weather and snow will continue Tuesday and Wednesday.

Four-day weather forecast, Sunday, March 27 to Wednesday, March 30 2022. Source: ERR

Editor's Note: This article was updated to include the State Weather Service warnings.

