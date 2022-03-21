Tallinn spent almost €4.3 million on snow clearing this winter

News
Snow in Tallinn.
Snow in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Tallinn spent almost €4.3 million on removing snow from streets of the capital during the 2021/22 winter season.

During the snowiest winter in a decade, nearly 595,200 cubic meters or 39,680 truckloads of snow were removed from Tallinn, the council said on Monday. This season snow first fell in November.

Fluctuating temperature also caused extensive slipperiness. To combat the ice hazard, 9,955 tonnes of chlorides and 4,944 tonnes of sieves were spread.

In addition, the district governments distributed granite sieves free of charge to housing associations throughout the winter.

"So the amount of snow transported out of the city was also very high. For example, in the winter season 2020/21, which was also quite snowy, 'only' 251,260 cubic meters of snow were removed. However, the previous record for snow removal remained unchanged from the winter of 2010/11, when 609,070 cubic meters of snow were removed," said Deputy Mayor Vladimir Svet (Center).

In the difficult weather conditions, the extreme snowfall meant that the machines were slower than usual at clearing the pavements, and clearing the roads took longer than expected.

On side streets, snow and ice ridges had to be dealt with more than usual, requiring additional resources. The quality of the maintenance work was also affected by the large number of parked vehicles, which prevented maintenance vehicles from reaching all areas.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:56

Tallinn spent almost €4.3 million on snow clearing this winter

17:26

Commissioner: EU must be 'vigilant' to prevent trafficking of war refugees

17:24

Market price of electricity to climb to €181 on Tuesday

17:10

Ministry launches educator hotline for advising on war-related topics

16:53

Free country bus lines struggling with rising fuel costs

16:18

Utilitas to carry out thermal imaging over Tallinn Monday, Tuesday

15:23

Allied planes conducting low-level flights in parts of Estonia this week

14:59

Raul Rebane: Information warfare also requires choosing a side

14:47

Fewer Ukrainian refugees in Latvia than Estonia thus far

14:34

Tartu offering free Estonian language classes to Ukrainian war refugees

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

19.03

Parties differ on revoking Russian citizens' weapons licenses in Estonia

20.03

Expert: How Russia-Ukraine talks might be framed, reached is vital

19.03

Ukrainian refugee teachers finding work in Estonian schools

13:45

Estonia to temporarily house Ukrainian war refugees on cruise ship

08:31

Education minister: New school for Ukrainians likely needed in Tallinn

09:55

Estonian PM to CNN: Putin must not win this war

12:21

More than 21,000 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Estonia so far

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: