PPA forbids going out on Peipsi järv lake ice from Saturday

Lake ice traversing and rescue training.
Lake ice traversing and rescue training. Source: Rescue Board
Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) banned the entry on to the ice of Lake Peipsi and other border waters from today, Saturday.

The PPA announced Saturday that: "The ice conditions on Peipsi järv have deteriorated due to the conditions, hence it is forbidden to go to the ice on Peipsi järv, either on foot or using off-road vehicles from today, March 26."

The same rule applies to Pihkva and Lämmijärv lakes, part of the same lake system which makes up the bulk of Estonia's eastern border, as well as the Narva River and the Narva reservoir, which form up the northeaster border, and the Pattina, Vaniku, Pabra and Kriiva lakes, in Võru County in the southeast of the country.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

