Walking, driving on Lämmijärv, Pskov lake ice banned starting Wednesday

Walking and driving on the ice on Lake Lämmijärv, Lake Pskov as well as several other smaller bodies of water along Estonia's eastern border is banned beginning Wednesday, the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) announced Tuesday.

"Ice conditions on Lake Lämmijärv, Lake Pskov and other smaller border lakes have continued to deteriorate due to recent warmer weather, due to which going on the ice on Pskov, Lämmijärv, Kriiva, Vaniku, Pabra and Patina lakes either by foot or with off-road vehicles is banned beginning tomorrow, March 23," the PPA said in a press release.

Going on the ice on the Narva River is likewise prohibited.

As conditions are still somewhat better on Lake Peipus, the PPA is not yet closing the ice on Estonia's biggest boundary lake to pedestrians and off-road vehicles. The authority nonetheless urges anyone planning on going onto the ice to remain vigilant and check the PPA's homepage for the latest info on local ice conditions.

Due to worsening conditions, pedestrians and off-road vehicles will be banned from the ice on Narva Reservoir beginning Friday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!