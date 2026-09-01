Estonia's PPA urges caution over video claiming Russian riverbank work

Videos circulating on social media claim to show that Russia is reinforcing the bank of the River Narva, which borders Estonia, with crushed stone. The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) said it continuously monitors developments on the eastern border.

In one video, a man claims the Russian authorities dumped several meters of crushed stone along the riverbank. In another clip, a woman says it is now difficult to access the riverbank to swim.

The activity is said to be taking place in the Vasknarva area near the entrance to Lake Peipus on Estonia's eastern border.

A person living in Vasknarva confirmed to ERR that they have heard noise coming from the other side of the border for several days. However, they do not have visual confirmation of what exactly is taking place on the other side of the river.

Deputy director general of the PPA for border guard affairs, Veiko Kommusaar, said the agency cannot comment on activities taking place on the other side of the state border or on the activities of another country's authorities.

Local residents have posted videos claiming that Russia is building gravel embankments along the Narva River near a border crossing with Estonia.



I don't know how reliable these videos are. I have followers from this region - what do you think? pic.twitter.com/bk42m6YshA — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) August 31, 2026

"However, we continuously monitor developments related to Estonia's security and border safety and cooperate with other security agencies to have a comprehensive overview of the situation," he told ERR.

The PPA recommends that viewers approach information circulating on social media critically.

"It is particularly important to exercise caution with content that is emotional, provocative or may be intended to create fear, anxiety or uncertainty among people. Before drawing conclusions, it is worth checking the origin of the information, seeking confirmation from reliable media outlets and following official information from the authorities," Kommusaar said.

He added that the PPA continuously monitors developments on the eastern border.

"We are aware of developments in the border area and continuously assess their possible impact on Estonia's security and border safety. If information or activity emerges that requires informing the people of Estonia or taking additional measures, we will notify the public through official channels," Kommusaar stressed.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!