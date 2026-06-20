Two killed in Järva County crash with truck

Two people were killed Friday afternoon when a truck collided with a car at an intersection in Järva County.

Emergency services were notified of the collision in Kirisaare at 3:43 p.m. on Friday.

According to preliminary information, a 62-year-old man driving a Toyota entered a main road from a side road and was struck by a Volvo truck traveling southwest toward Paide, said Rivo Saare, operations manager at the Police and Border Guard Board's (PPA) West Prefecture.

The Toyota driver and another passenger, a 77-year-old woman, died at the scene.

The truck driver, a 47-year-old man, was confirmed sober and held a valid driver's license.

Police also said both occupants of the passenger vehicle were wearing seatbelts, and both vehicles' tires met all safety requirements.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

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