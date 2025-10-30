Head-on collision kills 2 in Tartu County

Two drivers died after a head-on collision in Nõo Municipality, Tartu County, on Thursday morning.

The Emergency Response Center received a report of a serious traffic accident at around 7:30 a.m. at the 150th kilometer of the Jõhvi–Tartu–Valga highway, police said.

Preliminary information indicates that the crash was a head-on collision between two vehicles. Both drivers sustained severe injuries and died at the scene.

The exact circumstances of the incident are still being clarified.

