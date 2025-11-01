Fatal Southern Estonian crash highlights gaps in domestic violence response

Interior Minister Igor Taro (Eesti 200) questioned whether the justice system did enough after a fatal car crash in Nõo, Tartu County, was linked to a domestic violence case.

The case involved a man who stabbed his ex-partner in Tartu early Thursday morning and later crashed head-on into another car in Nõo Municipality while fleeing police, killing both drivers.

"Today their loved ones have a legitimate question — had our justice system done enough to prevent this tragedy?" Taro wrote on social media. He said he couldn't answer yes at this point, and added he wouldn't want to be in the judge's shoes who released a repeat offender hoping the latter had changed.

The minister also questioned how information had moved between the agencies responsible for monitoring the offender and assisting the victim. He requested a quick report from the director general of the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) on whether all precautions had been taken and what may have led to the tragedy.

Domestic violence remains a major public concern, Taro said, adding that more awareness and stronger action are needed. He has met with prevention groups and urged police to report domestic violence cases like traffic violations to help the public grasp its scope and impact.

The interior minister said lessons would be drawn from the recent tragedy and pledged progress on legislative initiatives to help prevent future incidents.

Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) supported Taro's call for a thorough review. "The case must be thoroughly examined, and the questions it raises for all of us must be answered," he said. "We need to learn to notice and respond [to problems] more effectively — and sooner."

Lead prosecutor: Focus is on offenders' reintegration

Senior Prosecutor Kretel Tamm told ETV's "Ringvaade" Friday that Thursday's fatal highway collision could not have been prevented.

She explained that the crash in Nõo Municipality resulted from a combination of many tiny factors, with a fraction of a second determining how it ended.

Tamm noted that the perpetrator, Tarmo, had been convicted for domestic violence in September already after stabbing the same woman, his ex-partner, this summer. "The question is what, if anything, could have been done sooner with Tarmo," she said.

The prosecutor explained that in domestic violence cases, Estonia's justice system aims to hold offenders accountable while also helping them reintegrate and remain part of the community.

"Just locking up someone who has committed domestic violence for several years is too simple a solution," she added.

"Of course, you could argue that if he had been in prison, this never would have happened at all," Tamm acknowledged. "But the goal is for these people to be able to move on with their lives."

She noted that Tarmo expressed remorse after stabbing his victim this summer. At the time, the victim did not want him punished, Tamm highlighted, though both she and authorities agreed he needed mental health treatment.

Past violent behavior, including a fatal crime committed at age 15, could not necessarily predict continued violence either, the prosecutor added.

On Thursday morning, a man who had stabbed his ex-partner in Tartu earlier that day fled police and crashed head-on into another car on a highway in Nõo Municipality, killing both drivers.

Preliminary reports indicate the crash was deliberate.

