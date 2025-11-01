X!

Fatal Southern Estonian crash highlights gaps in domestic violence response

News
Minister of the Interior Igor Taro (Eesti 200).
Minister of the Interior Igor Taro (Eesti 200). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Interior Minister Igor Taro (Eesti 200) questioned whether the justice system did enough after a fatal car crash in Nõo, Tartu County, was linked to a domestic violence case.

The case involved a man who stabbed his ex-partner in Tartu early Thursday morning and later crashed head-on into another car in Nõo Municipality while fleeing police, killing both drivers.

"Today their loved ones have a legitimate question — had our justice system done enough to prevent this tragedy?" Taro wrote on social media. He said he couldn't answer yes at this point, and added he wouldn't want to be in the judge's shoes who released a repeat offender hoping the latter had changed.

The minister also questioned how information had moved between the agencies responsible for monitoring the offender and assisting the victim. He requested a quick report from the director general of the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) on whether all precautions had been taken and what may have led to the tragedy.

Domestic violence remains a major public concern, Taro said, adding that more awareness and stronger action are needed. He has met with prevention groups and urged police to report domestic violence cases like traffic violations to help the public grasp its scope and impact.

The interior minister said lessons would be drawn from the recent tragedy and pledged progress on legislative initiatives to help prevent future incidents.

Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) supported Taro's call for a thorough review. "The case must be thoroughly examined, and the questions it raises for all of us must be answered," he said. "We need to learn to notice and respond [to problems] more effectively — and sooner."

Lead prosecutor: Focus is on offenders' reintegration

Senior Prosecutor Kretel Tamm told ETV's "Ringvaade" Friday that Thursday's fatal highway collision could not have been prevented.

She explained that the crash in Nõo Municipality resulted from a combination of many tiny factors, with a fraction of a second determining how it ended.

Tamm noted that the perpetrator, Tarmo, had been convicted for domestic violence in September already after stabbing the same woman, his ex-partner, this summer. "The question is what, if anything, could have been done sooner with Tarmo," she said.

The prosecutor explained that in domestic violence cases, Estonia's justice system aims to hold offenders accountable while also helping them reintegrate and remain part of the community.

"Just locking up someone who has committed domestic violence for several years is too simple a solution," she added.

"Of course, you could argue that if he had been in prison, this never would have happened at all," Tamm acknowledged. "But the goal is for these people to be able to move on with their lives."

She noted that Tarmo expressed remorse after stabbing his victim this summer. At the time, the victim did not want him punished, Tamm highlighted, though both she and authorities agreed he needed mental health treatment.

Past violent behavior, including a fatal crime committed at age 15, could not necessarily predict continued violence either, the prosecutor added.

On Thursday morning, a man who had stabbed his ex-partner in Tartu earlier that day fled police and crashed head-on into another car on a highway in Nõo Municipality, killing both drivers.

Preliminary reports indicate the crash was deliberate.  

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:03

Fatal Southern Estonian crash highlights gaps in domestic violence response

13:19

Estonia's DV policy progress 'ended the Soviet occupation era,' says PM

12:01

All 12 Eesti Laul finalists set for 2026 showdown

10:54

Estonia halves surveillance permits, number of people tracked still steady

09:46

Estonia's inflation finally showing signs of slowing

31.10

Top Estonian artists head to Latvia for first ever Riga Music Week

31.10

Tallinn Mechanism members announce additional €60 million support for Ukraine

31.10

Lux Express puts Tallinn-Tartu departure time back to cater for late flights

31.10

'It feels like my birthday': NOËP reacts to making Eesti Laul final

31.10

First six finalists announced for Eesti Laul 2026

be prepared!

Most Read articles

30.10

Estonia rejects biometric passport exceptions for Russian children

30.10

Major Estonian businessman's company fined €7.1 million in Lithuania

30.10

E-scooter rider killed in road traffic accident in Tartu

27.10

Estonian company covertly refueling Russia's shadow fleet vessels

31.10

Swedish company sells share of Tallinn's Solaris keskus

31.10

EDF intelligence head: Pokrovsk not ready to fall in the next few days

31.10

Lux Express puts Tallinn-Tartu departure time back to cater for late flights

30.10

EDF commander: War hysteria doing Estonia a disservice

31.10

Andrus Merilo: A defense force ready for victory

31.10

First six finalists announced for Eesti Laul 2026

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo