57 Riigikogu MPs sign declaration in support of the Istanbul Convention

Fifty-seven MPs from five of the six parties represented at the Riigikogu have signed a statement reaffirming support for the Istanbul Convention against violence toward women.

The MPs were prompted to issue the declaration following Latvia's recent decision to withdraw from the convention, despite opposition to doing so from the country's prime minister.

The MPs stated that it is not viable for Estonia to turn a blind eye to violence against women and domestic violence.

"In a relationship survey from Statistics Estonia (2023), it was revealed that nearly 41 percent of women have experienced violence in a relationship at least once in their lives. Thirty-nine percent of women have experienced psychological violence, 13 percent physical (including threats), and 9 percent sexual violence. Young women aged 18–29 have experienced violence more than average, while women aged 65–74, less so. In 2024, 746 sexual offenses were registered in Estonia. In 95 percent of cases, the victim was a woman," the declaration read.

"The undersigned members of the Riigikogu of the Republic of Estonia wish to give a sense of security to the population by confirming that the state will not retreat from or deviate from its current directions. Prevention, assisting victims, punishing violent individuals, and offering counseling will remain priorities of the Republic of Estonia. Cooperation to combat violence against women will continue across all state institutions and non-governmental organizations," the statement went on.

"The possible departure of Latvia from the Istanbul Convention, which was approved by the Saeima last week, has sparked reactions in Estonia as well. There are those who wish Estonia to follow Latvia's example, and those who consider comprehensive opposition to violence against women to be essential," Maris Lauri (Reform), head of the Riigikogu's women's caucus, said via a press release

The declaration of support from MPs represents a reassurance to the people of Estonia that the parliamentarians continue to stand against violence toward women, in support of the continuation of current policy directions, and do not intend to back withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention.

The convention "is not a slogan-based ideological document," the statement added, noting that it ensures the prevention of violence and the protection of victims in a rule of law state, as well as providing "the necessary tools for social and victim support workers, as well as specialists at women's shelters, to stop violence — before it destroys lives."

The 57 MPs at the 101-seat chamber who signed the declaration came from the two coalition parties, Reform and Eesti 200, and from three of the four opposition parties: SDE, Centre, and Isamaa factions, including from MPs who vote with those parties.

As well as Lauri, a former justice minister, MPs who signed included former Reform Party ministers Signe Riisalo, Madis Timpson, Valdo Randpere, Urmas Kruuse, Kalle Laanet, Annely Akkermann, Mart Võrklaev and Liina Kersna, as well as Feputy Riigikogu Speaker Toomas Kivimägi.

Riigikogu Speaker Lauri Hussar and National Defense Committee chair Kalev Stoicescu are among the Eesti 200 signatories, while SDE leader Lauri Läänemets, along with former ministers Jaak Aab, Tanel Kiik, Riina Sikkut an Madis Kallas, signed from the SDE faction.

Two Center Party MPS (Anastassia Kovalenko-Kõlvart and Andrei Korobeinik) and one Isamaa MP (Riina Solman) also signed the declaration.

Estonia joined the convention, a human rights treaty opposing violence against women and domestic violence, a decade ago.

The Saeima, the Latvian parliament, last week and after hours of debate passed a bill withdrawing the country from the convention, with 56 votes in favor to 32 against and 2 abstentions. Those opposing the convention argue it introduces a definition of gender that goes beyond biological sex, framing it as a social construct, adding that Latvian domestic law is sufficient to address gender-based violence.

Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) hit out at the development, calling it the wrong course for Estonia's southern neighbors to take. "Nonsense and fabrications are being used to discredit the [Council of Europe] Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence," Michal said. This included rhetoric which goes against experience, while the prime minister equated opponents of the convention in Latvia with right-wing conservatives in Estonia.

Last week in Estonia, a man handed a suspended sentence for attacking a woman made the headlines after stabbing her again. While fleeing police in Tartu County, he was involved in a head-on collision which killed another driver.

