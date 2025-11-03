X!

Tartu celebrates Latvian language and culture with November festival

This year, Tartu will celebrate Latvian language and culture in a special festival packed with events lasting almost 2 weeks.

November is a special month for Latvians and, for over 10 years, the Tartu Latvian Society Terbata has been organizing an annual Latvian Days festival.

This year's event pays special attention will to literature and language. Several new exhibitions will be opened and a new Estonian-language version of Latvian author Aleksandrs Grīns' novel "Blizzard of Souls," which has been translated by well-known poet Contra is also set to be presented.

The events begin on Wednesday, November 5, when the exhibition "Rice and Sprats" by the Latgalian poet and artist Raibīs opens at the University of Tartu's Institute of World Languages and Cultures.

On Friday, November 8, Tartu City Library will open an exhibition of Latvian children's and youth literature and toys entitled "Through the Forest, Across the Border."

A week later, on Friday November 15, the fourth annual Latvian and Estonian translators' seminar will take place, this time focusing on oral translation.

The festival ends on November 16 with a guided tour of the Estonian National Museum (ERM) focusing on the "Crossroads of Latvian and Estonian Cultures." 

More information about the events taking place during Latvian Days in Tartu is available here.

Editor: Michael Cole

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

