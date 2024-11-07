Tartu celebrates Latvian language and culture in tenth annual festival

For the tenth year in a row, Tartu Latvian Days are set to take place this week, filling Estonia's City of Good Thoughts with the Latvian language and culture for an entire week.

The aim of Tartu Latvian Days, which is organized by the Tartu Latvian Society is to introduce Latvian culture to the people of the city and build bridges between the two cultures. From November 7 to 13. A series of Latvian cultural events will take place throughout the city, including concerts, folk dancing, movie screenings and more.

This year, some of the literary events featured as part of Tartu Latvian Days are part of the "Crazy Tartu" festival, which includes a performance by stand-up and writer Inga Gaile.

For the third time, the University of Tartu will also host a seminar for Latvian and Estonian translators.

More information about Tartu Latvian Days, including the full program of events is available here.

---

