Latvian Days brings pop-rock band Sudden Lights to Tartu's Car-Free Avenue

On July 11-13, a celebration of Latvian culture in all its beauty and diversity is set to take place on Tartu's Car-free Avenue (Autovabaduse puiestee). Among the expected highlights is a free live performance from Latvian pop-rock band Sudden Lights on Friday evening.

The Tartu 2024 "Latvian Days" festival features a range of activities, live performances, and other opportunities to explore the cultural heritage of several Latvian cities.

The event kicks off on Thursday July, 11 with a focus on the cities of Valmiera and Cēsis , handicrafts from Rūzele and an appearance from renowned Latvian chef Mārtiņš Sirmais.

On Thursday evening, Latvian indie band Carnival Youth will perform live on Car-Free Avenue from 8.30 p.m on Thursday evening. Estonian electro-pop duo I Wear* Experiment will open the show with their own live performance starting at 7 p.m.

On Friday, there will be disc golf, and a paper making masterclass, before a live evening show by Latvian pop-rock band Sudden Lights.

Sudden Lights are one of the fastest growing, most sought after and streamed artists in Latvia. They play a combination of pop rock with slight indie touches. Their music is characterized by catchy melodies perfect for dancing with a melancholic note or two along the way, and it all permeates with youthful energy.

In 2023, the band won Supernova, the Latvian song contest, with their hit "Aijā," earning them the chance to represent Latvia at Eurovision. Unfortunately, they only made it as far as the semi-finals in Liverpool. They will however, be back in the U.K. soon with shows announced for Birmingham and London this December.

More information including the full program for the "Latvian Days" festival is available here and here.

Tartu's Car-free Avenue 2024. Source: Silver Gutmann // Tartu 2024

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!