Stencibility Festival adds dozens of new works to Tartu street art map

Dozens of new art works have appeared on the streets of Tartu thanks to the street art festival Stencibility. This year's Stencibility Festival featured artists from Poland, Latvia, Lithuania, Finland, Italy, Ukraine and of course, Estonia.

The aim of Stencibility is to bring together street artists who usually work alone, but also to enrich Tartu's urban space together. "The synergy between the artists in the festival developed quickly, and several works were created together. The works in the "Hide and Seek" exhibition were inspired by the surrounding environment, and influenced by the history and character of the building, but also by working side by side with each other," said festival curator Kadri Lind.

All the new works, as well as those created in previous years during the Stencibility festival, can be found on this map.

The street art exhibition "Hide and Seek," at a former yeast factory in Tartu, is open until August 4.

More information is available here.

