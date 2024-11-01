X!

Gallery: Street artist Shepard Fairey opens new exhibition in Tallinn

Shepard Fairey's exhibition
Shepard Fairey's exhibition "Photo Synthesis" at Fotografiska in Tallinn. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
This Thursday, October 31, "Photo Synthesis," a new solo exhibition by world-renowned American street artist Shepard Fairey opened at Tallinn's Fotografiska. Shepard Fairey himself was in Tallinn for the exhibition's opening.

 In 1989, while at Rhode Island School of Design studying for his Bachelor of Fine Arts in Illustration, Shepard Fairey created the "Andre the Giant has a Posse" sticker that later evolved into the OBEY GIANT art campaign.

In 2008, his portrait of then-Democratic candidate Barack Obama became an internationally recognized emblem of hope. He is also known for the "We The People" campaign debuted during the 2017 Women's Marches worldwide.

Margit Aasmäe, co-founder and CEO of Fotografiska, said that Fairey's way of working as an artist is inspiring and at the same time in line with Fotografiska's own mission.

"he is driven to create art by challenging societal issues and this is also our driving force. We both question what is visible to the naked eye, searching for depth and tear ourselves away from our comfort zones," said Aasmäe.

"His approach is bold and contemporary. He feels it is necessary to acknowledge and address issues, it is important for him not to compromise because there is no 'us and them,' there is only one level called 'us'. There is an expectation, but also a voluntary acceptance of responsibility,  with the risk of overstepping boundaries."

The exhibition in Tallinn features over 200 works created by the artist in his Los Angeles studio using a range of techniques. His pieces showcase familiar icons from pop culture that have inspired him and influenced his work, such as David Bowie, Andy Warhol, David Lynch, and many others. Fairey also poignantly addresses events and figures whose actions have changed the course of the world.

"Photo Synthesis" opened at Fotografiska in Tallinn on October 31 and will remain on display until March 16, 2025.

Editor: Kaspar Viilup, Michael Cole



