Gallery: Fotografiska's new exhibition explores 'contemporary' nudes

Fotografiska Gallery's new exhibition examines what a "new contemporary nude" looks like and showcases 32 female artists exploring the theme.

"In art we have mostly been presented with the same kind of nude through history - the generally considered beauty of the time. A consideration most often decided and depicted by men, for an audience of men. What if we could press reset here and now, and see what this new contemporary nude looks like, how it is used, and what it tells us about society today, free from its biased historical constraints," Fotografiska asks.

The 'NUDE' exhibition brings together the work of 32 contemporary female artists from around the world, each offering their interpretation of the nude body.

Participating in the exhibition are:

Jenevieve Aken (NG); Evelyn Bencicova (SK); Arvida Byström (SE); Elinor Carucci (IL); Joana Choumali (CI); Angélica Dass (BR); Brooke DiDonato (US); Aneta Grzeszykowska (PL); Carlota Guerrero (ES); Marie Hald (DK); Cloe Jancis (EE); Ina Jang (KR); Marlen Kärema (EE); Viki Kollerova (SK); Joanne Leah (US); Yushi Li (CN); Monika Macdonald (SE); Laila Majid (PK); Malerie Marder (US); Alix Marie (FR); Sakiko Nomura (JP); Momo Okabe (JP); Denisse Ariana Pérez (DO); Bettina Pittaluga (FR/UY); Lotte van Raalte (NL); Lina Scheynius (SE); Leah Schrager (US); Dana Scruggs (US); Bodhi Shola (IT); Julia SH (SE); Prue Stent & Honey Long (AU); Luo Yang (CN)

The exhibition will be open at Fotografiska Tallinn until January 2025.

