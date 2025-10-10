X!

Fotografiska Tallinn features Swedish photographer's raw look at childbirth

News
A portrait of childbirth included in Emilia Bergmark-Jiménez's new show
A portrait of childbirth included in Emilia Bergmark-Jiménez's new show "To be Born and to Give BIrth," open at Fotografiska Tallinn from October 10, 2025. Source: Emilia Bergmark-Jiménez
News

"To Be Born and to Give Birth" at Fotografiska Tallinn explores the raw power and emotion of childbirth through Swedish photographer Emilia Bergmark-Jiménez's lens.

Launched in 2021 as a personal project, Bergmark-Jiménez's documentary series pairs unfiltered, intimate portraits with her own reflections on birth, parenthood and life in modern society. 

For the past four years, as part of her project "Swedish Births," the photographer has been documenting births across Sweden, each with its own unique circumstances and process.

"To be Born and to Give Birth" traces every stage of childbirth in a journey into the most intimate space and greatest moment of humans — a place where everything changes and the clock restarts.

It is also a journey into Bergmark-Jiménez herself — a "baptism through the amniotic fluid and a reckoning with the fear of birth," both society's and her own — and a story about the existential aspect of delivering a child, and about becoming and being human.

"It's the most common thing," Bergmark-Jiménez told "Aktuaalne kaamera" Thursday. "Everything that is within the human being comes out in birth — fear, hope, joy, euphoria, pain — everything."

She noted that we live in a time where a lot of births and private lives are shared more publicly, including on social media.

"But you have to remember that it's very, very curated," she continued. "And I think I just wanted to get in there myself and try to make it come out as very, very honest as possible."

"To be Born and to Give Birth" runs at Fotografiska Tallinn through Sunday, February 15.

A portrait included in Emilia Bergmark-Jiménez's "To be Born and to Give Birth," open at Fotografiska Tallinn from October 10, 2025. Source: Emilia Bergmark-Jiménez

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:07

Fotografiska Tallinn features Swedish photographer's raw look at childbirth

12:53

Official: 'Small airborne object' violated Estonian airspace on Thursday

12:39

Entrepreneur: Estonia unable to deal with African swine fever for a decade

11:55

Estonian president thanks Germany's Steinmeier for leading role in European security

11:14

UK daily: NATO weighing more robust response to continued Russian hybrid provocations

11:09

Saaremaa unhappy with aerial solution for new Estonia-Latvia power link

10:36

Top court: Estonia's local elections voting rights restrictions constitutional

10:32

Planned amendment to ease buildings' use permit application process

09:50

US Senate approves 'Ironclad' security assistance to Estonia

09:49

Estonian man convicted of sexually enticing a minor loses ECHR appeal

be prepared!

Most Read articles

08.10

3 sisters jailed for accepting bribes at Russian-Estonian border crossing

09.10

Russia's GRU parcel bomb operation traced to Estonia

07.10

EU heads of state meeting in Tallinn to bring traffic restrictions

08.10

Tallinn Airport: Ryanair's flight cancellations are pressure and scare tactics

09.10

Take a look inside Estonia's only Buddhist monastery

09.10

Two die in Tartu County road traffic accident

07.10

Italy makes squad changes ahead of World Cup qualifier clash with Estonia

09.10

Gallery: 2 high-rise buildings planned for Tallinn's Volta Quarter

09.10

Circuit court upholds Estonian journalist's treason conviction

09:50

US Senate approves 'Ironclad' security assistance to Estonia

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo