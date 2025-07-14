Video: Photographer Jimmy Nelson returns to Estonia for 2025 Dance Festival

World-renowned British photographer Jimmy Nelson, whose work was displayed at Tallinn's Fotografiska six years ago, visited Estonia once again during the 2025 Song and Dance Festival. Nelson spoke to ERR show "Ringvaade suvel" about his experience in Setomaa, why he believes humanity is losing its authenticity and more.

Jimmy Nelson's photographs have been exhibited in galleries all over the world. Nelson has won international acclaim for his portraits of tribal and indigenous people. His photographs capture peoples from the Ural Mountains to Africa and South America.

Nelson first came to Estonia six years ago, when his exhibition "Homage to Humanity" opened at Tallinn's Fotografiska.

"It feels a little bit, if I'm allowed to say it, like coming home. It's my sixth time here," Nelson told ERR.

Around the time of his Fotografiska exhibition, Nelson also visited south Estonia, where he photographed members of the Seto community. "It was an extraordinary experience but it was very, very brief. It was like touching something magical. I made a promise then then that I would have to come back here today," he said.

Nelson added that he believes humanity is losing its authenticity.

A photo taken by Jimmy Nelson of the Seto community. Autor/allikas: Jimmy Nelson

"We are becoming more and more homogeneous. An algorithm is taking over," he said. "I want to bring us back the human experience of feeling, seeing, being, living and embracing one another. I think that culture and identity are the essence and aesthetic of that. As an artist, I am trying to redefine that narrative around the whole world, creating the tapestry of humanity, seeing us as authentic, artistic human beings in all our glory."

Participants in the dance festival were captured by Nelson using a 10×8 analogue camera.

"There are thousands and thousands of choices. It's hard to stand here now as I see these incredibly beautiful people walking past and I'm desperate to photograph them. That's how it works. So, with over-enthusiasm, you run, you jump, you embrace, you drag, you sit and see," he explained.

Nelson hopes that the photographs he took during the Dance Festival will grow into something much bigger in the future.

"This is just the tip of the iceberg," Nelson said. "I need to define aesthetically what is here in the diversity. Once I have a taste, to use the metaphor of a sweet shop, I'll dive deeper and keep making this return journey. Then the stories can be told."

The interview with Jimmy Nelson on ETV show "Ringvaade suvel" can be seen in the video above. The interview is in English, with the other parts of the show in Estonian.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!