X!

Year of the Book tapestry arrives in Võru

News
The tapestry as it arrived in Võru.
The tapestry as it arrived in Võru. Source: ERR
News

A tapestry created to mark the Year of the Book in Estonia has arrived in Võru County, where local book and handicraft enthusiasts can now add their own touches to it.

The initial embroidery stitches on the 16-meter-long tapestry, which depicts the history of Estonian literature, were sewn back in February by First Lady Sirje Karis and by textile artist Anu Raud, and the work is now nearing completion.

Now that the tapestry has traversed its way through various libraries and most of its main themes have already been stitched in, visitors to Võru Central Library can let their imaginations run free and, in local fashion — "ummamuudu" style — embroider their own stories onto it.

"So far, around 50 people have come — handicraft circles, teachers with their students, after calling ahead and reserving timeslots. The interest has been very high; ordinary readers are also coming to embroider, and we try to stitch too. For example, tomorrow we plan to embroider our library's name onto the lining," Võru Central Library staffer Tuuli Kütt told Aktuaalne kaamera.

The tapestry being embroidered earlier this year. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR

Those who added their embroidery in the library's reading room when Aktuaalne kaamera visited also occasionally examined the scenes already depicted on the tapestry, and admired the work of the other stitchers who had gone before them.

"I embroidered a little cloud, perhaps a small thundercloud, and that took me over half an hour. Hats off to the people who have worked on this tapestry — you can see such professional craftsmanship in it. What I like most is that everyone leaves even a small mark behind," library visitor Kaja Klooren said.

"I saw a picture of it at the University of the Third Age and immediately got interested to come. A friend invited me, and here I am — I'll make a little unfinished part and add my own colors, because colors do play an important role," said another visitor, Silvi Linder.

Different colored threads can be added to the Year of the Book tapestry at its present location at the Võru Central Library on Jüri tänav, until next Thursday, November 6.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mari Peegel

Source: 'Aktuaalne Kaamera'

Related

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:43

Government greenlights slashing Estonia's gambling tax

17:01

Year of the Book tapestry arrives in Võru

16:52

Estonia and Ireland to renovate Ukrainian hospital's ICU and train staff

16:20

Tallinn investigating heads of markets for embezzlement and fraud

16:01

Report: Every fourth Estonian parent has hired a private tutor for their child

15:47

Eesti Laul 2026 finalists to be announced Thursday, Friday on ETV

15:29

EDF commander: War hysteria doing Estonia a disservice

15:27

Supreme Court declines to hear EKRE local elections e-vote complaint

15:01

Major Estonian businessman's company fined €7.1 million in Lithuania

14:39

E-scooter rider killed in road traffic accident in Tartu Updated

be prepared!

Most Read articles

27.10

Estonian company covertly refueling Russia's shadow fleet vessels

29.10

Finnish shipyard ends Estonian firms' contracts over alleged Ukrainian worker exploitation

28.10

NATO allies shoot down unidentified drone over US barracks in Estonia

29.10

National Library of Estonia picks giant cabbage sculpture as ode to books

14:39

E-scooter rider killed in road traffic accident in Tartu Updated

28.10

Average monthly salaries at 2 state-owned companies exceed €5,000

29.10

Lithuania-Belarus border closure could bring more traffic to Estonia

29.10

Study: 'Kulak' label difficult to get rid of in Soviet Estonia

07:35

US will not reduce number of troops in Estonia, defense minister says

28.10

BBC film crew entered Saatse border zone without permission

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo