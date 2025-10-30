Year of the Book tapestry arrives in Võru

A tapestry created to mark the Year of the Book in Estonia has arrived in Võru County, where local book and handicraft enthusiasts can now add their own touches to it.

The initial embroidery stitches on the 16-meter-long tapestry, which depicts the history of Estonian literature, were sewn back in February by First Lady Sirje Karis and by textile artist Anu Raud, and the work is now nearing completion.

Now that the tapestry has traversed its way through various libraries and most of its main themes have already been stitched in, visitors to Võru Central Library can let their imaginations run free and, in local fashion — "ummamuudu" style — embroider their own stories onto it.

"So far, around 50 people have come — handicraft circles, teachers with their students, after calling ahead and reserving timeslots. The interest has been very high; ordinary readers are also coming to embroider, and we try to stitch too. For example, tomorrow we plan to embroider our library's name onto the lining," Võru Central Library staffer Tuuli Kütt told Aktuaalne kaamera.

The tapestry being embroidered earlier this year. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR

Those who added their embroidery in the library's reading room when Aktuaalne kaamera visited also occasionally examined the scenes already depicted on the tapestry, and admired the work of the other stitchers who had gone before them.

"I embroidered a little cloud, perhaps a small thundercloud, and that took me over half an hour. Hats off to the people who have worked on this tapestry — you can see such professional craftsmanship in it. What I like most is that everyone leaves even a small mark behind," library visitor Kaja Klooren said.

"I saw a picture of it at the University of the Third Age and immediately got interested to come. A friend invited me, and here I am — I'll make a little unfinished part and add my own colors, because colors do play an important role," said another visitor, Silvi Linder.

Different colored threads can be added to the Year of the Book tapestry at its present location at the Võru Central Library on Jüri tänav, until next Thursday, November 6.

--

